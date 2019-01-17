Saina sets up Okuhara clash in Malaysia

At the Axiata Arena courts, Saina, who is seeded seventh, took 39 minutes to tame Yip 21-14 21-16 in her second-round encounter of the first Super 500 Series tournament of the year.

World no. 9 Saina holds an 8-4 overall head-to-head record against Okuhara, which includes back-to-back wins over the current world no.2 in the last two tournaments -- last year's Demark Open and the French Open.

If Saina manages to go past Okuhara, the Indian might run into fourth seed Carolina Marin, who is placed in her half of the draw.

