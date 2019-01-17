English

Saina sets up Okuhara clash in Malaysia

By
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal is into the last eight of Malaysian Open badminton tournament.

Kuala Lumpur, January 17: India's Saina Nehwal beat Hong Kong's Pui Yin Yip 21-14, 21-16 to enter the quarterfinals of the Malaysian Open World Tour Super 500 Series badminton tournament where she will take on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

At the Axiata Arena courts, Saina, who is seeded seventh, took 39 minutes to tame Yip 21-14 21-16 in her second-round encounter of the first Super 500 Series tournament of the year.

World no. 9 Saina holds an 8-4 overall head-to-head record against Okuhara, which includes back-to-back wins over the current world no.2 in the last two tournaments -- last year's Demark Open and the French Open.

If Saina manages to go past Okuhara, the Indian might run into fourth seed Carolina Marin, who is placed in her half of the draw.

(With Agency inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

