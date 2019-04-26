English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saina, Sindhu, Sameer sail into Asia Badminton Championship quarters

By Pti
Indias Saina Nehwal needed just 38 minutes to get the better of Kim Ga Eun of Korea
Indias Saina Nehwal needed just 38 minutes to get the better of Kim Ga Eun of Korea

Wuhan (China), April 26: Ace Indian women shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu registered straight-game wins to sail into the quarterfinals of the Asia Badminton Championship in Wuhan on Thursday (April 25).

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, who was the last Indian to take the court on Thursday (April 25), needed just 38 minutes to get the better of Kim Ga Eun of Korea to enter the last eight round of the women's singles event.

Saina, seeded seventh, has a tough next encounter as she will be up against third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

The other Indian in fray, Sindhu, seeded fourth, took just 33 minutes to beat Indonesia's Choirunnisa 21-15 21-19 in another second round women's singles match.

The world number six will next play the unseeded Cai Yanyan of China in the quarterfinals.

Besides the female duo, Sameer Verma too continued his impressive run by progressing to the men's singles quarterfinals.

Sameer brushed aside Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus 21-12 21-19 in his second round encounter.

But a Herculean task awaits Sameer in the last eight round as he will clash with second seed Shi Yuqi of China.

Among other Indians, mixed doubles pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar crashed out in the second round after losing 21-10 21-15 to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

There was another defeat in store in the mixed doubles as the combination of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan too perished in the second round after losing 10-21 9-21 against second seeded Chinese duo of Yilyu Wang and Dongping Huang.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GET 0 - 0 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue