Sameer and Saina make it to semis, Kashyap bows out

It was also curtains for B Sai Praneeth and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka who bowed out after suffering contrasting defeats.

With PV Sindhu and K Srikanth pulling out of the tournament, Saina and Kashyap were leading India's challenge in the tournament.

Sameer eked out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-11 win over China's Zhou Zeqi and will square off against Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Saina beat former National champion Rituparna Das 21-19, 21-14 to set up a meeting with Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan.

Kashyap went down 21-16, 21-19 to eighth-seeded Thai Sitthikom Thammasin, while Praneeth's fight ended with a 21-10, 19-21, 21-14 loss to sixth-seeded Chinese Lu Guangzu.

Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka went down 21-9, 19-21, 21-12 to former Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China in women's singles.

Other quarterfinal results: Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty bt Ou Xuanyi & Ren Xiangyu (Chn) 15-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy bt Tania Oktaviani Kusumah & Vania Arianti Sukoco (Ina) 19-21, 21-8, 21-18.

Mixed doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Ashwini Ponnappa bt Ronald & Annisa Saufika 20-22, 21-17, 21-11.

(Source: PTI)