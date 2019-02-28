English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Samiya Imad Farooqui, Gayatri Gopichand make a winning start at Dutch Junior International

By
gayatri

New Delhi, February 28: Samiya Imad Farooqui and Gayatri Gopichand led six Indians into the second round of singles while in doubles, three Indian pairs made a winning start as the first round action concluded at the prestigious Yonex Dutch Junior International 2019 in Haarlem, Netherlands on Wednesday.

2017 U-15 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Farooqui, who logged in the maximum points among girls in the domestic tournaments last month, recorded an effortless 21-12, 21-11 win over England’s Lisa Curtin. In-form Gayatri, winner of two All India Junior Ranking titles, staved off some stiff resistance from Korea’s Da Jeong Chung to win 21-18, 22-20. Treesa Jolly also kickstarted her campaign with a 21-15, 21-17 victory over Leona Michalski.

India had double delight in boys’ doubles with the pairs of Ishaan Bhatnagar-Edwin Joy and Navaneeth Bokka-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala winning their respective matches to enter the second round. Chhattisgarh’s Bhatnagar and Kerala’s Joy displayed some stunning resilience to register a comeback 16-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over Rafael Gavois and Vincent Ziegler in a 58-minute marathon.

Bokka and Panjala, both from Telangana, had it easier in their 21-14, 21-13 demolition of Rens Lagrouw and Dyon Van Wijlick. In girls’ doubles, Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri beat Kirsten De Wit and Jaymie Laurens 21-10, 21-16.

Bokka and Sahithi Bandi, however, crumbled to a 21-23, 21-17, 13-21 defeat to Zheng Xunjin and Qian Gouhong in a hard-fought opener in mixed doubles.

In boys’ singles, there was no stopping Maisnam Meiraba Luwang who had won a couple of All India Junior Ranking Tournaments to secure his berth in the team. In a 30-minute clash with Sweden’s Ludvig Petre Olsson, the Manipur shuttler emerged a 21-10, 21-11 winner.

Priyanshu Rajawat, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, showed nerves of steel to eke out a gritty 19-21, 21-18, 21-17 win over Magnus Klinggaard while Andhra Pradesh boy Sai Charan Koya easily beat Calle Fredholm 21-11, 21-14.

With the Dutch Junior International, the major events on the junior badminton calendar have begun. India is looking to win a medal for the second consecutive year from this Junior International Grand Prix event following Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga’s silver medal in boys’ doubles last year.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: GOA 1 - 0 CNY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: gayatri gopichand badminton
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 20:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue