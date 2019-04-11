English

Sindhu and Saina seal quarterfinal spots at Singapore Open

By
P V Sindhu got the better of Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt 21-13, 21-19 to reach Singapore Open quarter-finals
Singapore, April 11: India's P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the USD 355,000 Singapore Open in Singapore on Thursday (April 11).

Fourth seeded Sindhu took 39 minutes to get the better of Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-13, 21-19, her second straight win over the Dane, who had clinched the Spain Masters this year.

World number 6 Sindhu will next face China's Cai Yanyan, a BWF World Junior Championships bronze medallist.

While Sindhu led throughout the first game after opening up a 3-0 advantage, the Indian was locked in a tight battle with Mia in the second till 8-8 and was trailing 11-15 at one stage.

However, Sindhu managed to claw back 17-17 and then nosed ahead to seal the issue in her favour.

Sindhu had reached the semifinals at the India Open last month.

Sixth seeded Saina avenged last week's Malaysian Open elimination with 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 win over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina will next meet a familiar foe in second seeded Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles competition, Sameer Verma defeated Lu Guangzu 21-15, 21-18 to reach the quarters, while Parupalli Kashyap went down fighting 9-21, 21-15, 21-16 to fourth seed Chen Long.

Sameer will next face the winner of the match between Jan O Jorgensen and Chou Tien Chen.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
