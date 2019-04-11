Sindhu and Saina seal quarterfinal spots at Singapore Open

Fourth seeded Sindhu took 39 minutes to get the better of Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-13, 21-19, her second straight win over the Dane, who had clinched the Spain Masters this year.

World number 6 Sindhu will next face China's Cai Yanyan, a BWF World Junior Championships bronze medallist.

While Sindhu led throughout the first game after opening up a 3-0 advantage, the Indian was locked in a tight battle with Mia in the second till 8-8 and was trailing 11-15 at one stage.

However, Sindhu managed to claw back 17-17 and then nosed ahead to seal the issue in her favour.

Sindhu had reached the semifinals at the India Open last month.

Sixth seeded Saina avenged last week's Malaysian Open elimination with 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 win over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina will next meet a familiar foe in second seeded Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Fighting Spirit!💪@parupallik put up a spirited show against #ChenLong only to go down fighting, 9-21; 21-15; 16-21. Well played Champ! You are just one win away, keep the hard work going.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles competition, Sameer Verma defeated Lu Guangzu 21-15, 21-18 to reach the quarters, while Parupalli Kashyap went down fighting 9-21, 21-15, 21-16 to fourth seed Chen Long.

Sameer will next face the winner of the match between Jan O Jorgensen and Chou Tien Chen.

(With inputs from PTI)