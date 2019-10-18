Sindhu crashes as Indian challenge ends at Denmark Open

World Champion Sindhu, seeded fifth, yet again failed to stop the trend of her recent early exits as she was knocked out by Korea's An Se Young in a 40-minute second-round women's singles clash which ended 14-21 17-21.

This was Sindhu's third successive early exit from a tournament since her World Championship triumph at Basel, Switzerland earlier this year in August.

The 24-year-old Indian had lost in the second and first round at the China Open and Korea Open respectively in the last two events. And she followed that with yet another disappointing show in Odense.

Meanwhile, other Indian shuttlers who were in action also failed to impress as B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also went down in straight games in their second rounds.

Later in the day, Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy went down fighting 24-26 21-13 11-21 to fourth seeded Malaysian pair of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the mixed doubles competition.

While Praneeth was outclassed by two-time World Champion Kento Momota of Japan 6-21 14-21 in yet another dominating show, Sameer lost 12-21 10-21 to Olympic champion Chen Long of China.

Thailand Open champions Satwik and Chirag also suffered a 16-21 15-21 defeat against sixth seed Chinese combination of Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dong in men's doubles.

Earlier on Wednesday (October 16), the likes of Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma - all crashed out in the first round.

With a disappointing display in Denmark, the Indian shuttlers will look to put in a good performance in the French Open, which start on Tuesday (October 22).

(With PTI inputs)