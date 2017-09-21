Sindhu ousted; Srikanth, Prannoy through

Bengaluru, September 21: PV Sindhu lost to arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Super Series 21-18, 21-8 on Thursday (September 21).

In the World Badminton tournament at Glasgow, Okuhara had beaten Sindhu in the final but the Indian lass avenged that defeat recently in the Korea Super Series.

Now, Okuhara leads 5-4 in their head-to-head battle.

Earlier, India's Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Super Series badminton tournament with a facile 21-12, 21-11 win over Hong Kong's Hu Yun.

However, it was curtains for Sameer Verma who lost 21-10, 17-21, 15-21 to Shi Yuqi of Japan.

HS Prannoy too has reached the last eight with a comprehensive 21-16, 23-21 win over Hsu Jen Hao to enter quarterfinals.

In a repeat, PV Sindhu will face off with friend and nemesis Nozomi Okuhara shortly while Saina Nehwal awaits world number one Carolina Marin of Spain in another clash.