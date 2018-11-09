English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sindhu, Srikanth crash out of China Open

By
PV Sindhu crashed out of China Open
PV Sindhu crashed out of China Open

Bengaluru, November 9: India's singles campaign in the China Open came to an end on Friday (November 9) as Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu crashed out in the quarterfinals in contrasting manners.

Sindhu was the first to take the court against China's He Bingjiao. Third seeded Sindhu, who clinched three silver medals this season -- Commonwealth Games, World Championship and Asian Games -- lost 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 to the eighth seeded Chinese in the quarterfinal after a heavy fight.

In the second quarterfinal match, Srikanth was no real match to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen losing 14-21, 14-21.

It was Sindhu's third loss to Bingjiao, who had defeated her at the Indonesia Open and French Open in July and October this year.

Sindhu frittered away a 8-3 advantage early on to lose the opening game but made a roaring comeback in the second before losing the decider after a late charge. Sindhu had started well to take a 4-1 lead early on before moving to 8-3 but Bingjiao managed to claw back at 9-9.

The duo moved neck and neck till 15-15 when the Chinese moved ahead with three straight points. Sindhu made it to 17-18 before Bingjiao pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Bingjiao surged to 4-2 but Sindhu turned the tables as she moved to 6-5 and then grabbed a 11-7 lead. She kept distance despite the Chinese snapping at her feet.

In the decider, Bingjiao was more sure-footed than Sindhu as she executed her plan well to take a 11-6 advantage at the interval. The Chinese managed to eke out a 15-8 lead before Sindhu produced a late charge to claw back to 15-16. But Bingjiao didn't give any chance to the Indian after that as she reeled off the remaining points to cement her place in the semifinals.

However, India remained in contention on the men's doubles through Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy. The Indian pair defeated Wahyu Nayaka and Ade Yusuf Santoso 16-21, 21-14, 21-15 in an hour's contest to enter the quarterfinals.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 231/10 (48.3 vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue