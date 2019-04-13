Singapore Open: Indian campaign ends after Sindhu's loss

Singapore, April 13: India's campaign in the Singapore Open badminton tournament came to a grinding halt after the loss of ace shuttler PV Sindhu to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games (7-21, 11-21) the semifinals.
Sindhu was the only Indian remaining in the fray after the loss of Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal in singles and and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy duo in doubles in the earlier rounds.
Rio Games silver medallist Sindhu had defeated world No.18 and 2017 BWF World Junior Championship bronze-medallist Cai Yanyan of China 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the quarterfinals.
But Okuhara proved too good for Sindhu in the semifinal contest which lasted just 37 minutes.
It was Sindhu's second semifinal of the season, following a last-four finish at the India Open last month.