Singapore Open: Indian campaign ends after Sindhu's loss

Sindhu was the only Indian remaining in the fray after the loss of Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal in singles and and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy duo in doubles in the earlier rounds.

Rio Games silver medallist Sindhu had defeated world No.18 and 2017 BWF World Junior Championship bronze-medallist Cai Yanyan of China 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the quarterfinals.

But Okuhara proved too good for Sindhu in the semifinal contest which lasted just 37 minutes.

Singapore Open 2019

WS - Semi final

21 21 🇯🇵Nozomi OKUHARA🏅

7 11 🇮🇳V. Sindhu PUSARLA



🕗 in 37 minutes

https://t.co/sgUYuUwoee — BWFScore (@BWFScore) April 13, 2019

It was Sindhu's second semifinal of the season, following a last-four finish at the India Open last month.