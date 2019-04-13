English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Singapore Open: Indian campaign ends after Sindhu's loss

By
PV Sindhu
Nozomi Okuhara proved too good for PV Sindhu.

Singapore, April 13: India's campaign in the Singapore Open badminton tournament came to a grinding halt after the loss of ace shuttler PV Sindhu to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games (7-21, 11-21) the semifinals.

Sindhu was the only Indian remaining in the fray after the loss of Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal in singles and and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy duo in doubles in the earlier rounds.

Rio Games silver medallist Sindhu had defeated world No.18 and 2017 BWF World Junior Championship bronze-medallist Cai Yanyan of China 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the quarterfinals.

But Okuhara proved too good for Sindhu in the semifinal contest which lasted just 37 minutes.

It was Sindhu's second semifinal of the season, following a last-four finish at the India Open last month.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEI 0 - 1 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue