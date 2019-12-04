English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games 2019: Indian shuttlers assure eight medals

By
siril verma

Pokhara (Nepal), Dec. 4: India shuttlers continued their dominating show at the 13th South Asian Games after four individuals and as many doubles pairs enter semi-finals in Pokhara on Wednesday.

South Asian Games 2019: Sikki Reddy-Meghana Jakkampudi, Gayatri Gopichand enter quarters | India clinch two gold medals in the badminton team event

With entry into the last-4 stage, the shuttlers will at least win bronze at the competition. Top-seed Siril Verma started the day on winning note for India when he beat Pakistan's Murad Ali 21-12, 21-17 in the men's singles quarter-final match while, in the women's singles quarter-finals, 16-year-old Gayathri Gopichand stunned second-seed Pakistan's Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad with a convincing 21-15, 21-16 win.

Joining Gayathri in the semi-finals was top-seed Ashmita Chaliha, who also thrashed Pakistani opponent, Palwasha Bashir 21-9, 21-7. Aryaman Tandon was the another Indian after Verma to reach the men's singles semi-finals after he registered 21-17, 21-17 win over Sri Lanka's Ranthushka Karunathilake.

The Indian women's doubles pairs, Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi-S Nelakurthi, also progressed into the semi-finals after beating their Bangladeshi opponents. While, Garg and Parikh beat Bristi Khatun and Rehana Khatun 21-18, 21-11, Jakkampudi and Nelakurthi notched up 21-14, 21-11 win against Shalpa Akter and Alina Sultana.

In the mixed doubles category, top-seeded pair of Dhruv Kapila and Jakkampudi had to fight hard in the second set against Sri Lanka's Ranthushka Karunathilake and Kavindi Sirimannage before clinching the match 21-14, 26-24.

The only setback for India came in the men's doubles category when top seeded pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to Sri Lanka's S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew 21-10, 23-21. However, Krishna Garaga and Kapila kept India's medal hope alive in men's doubles category when they thrashed second seed Nepal's Dipesh Dhami and Ratanjit Tamang 21-16, 21-13 to enter semi-finals.

All the semi-finals matches will take place on Thursday.

Source: Press Release

More SOUTH ASIAN GAMES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue