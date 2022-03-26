Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter final; Srikanth crashes out

Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter semi-finals with easy wins

While Sindhu overcame Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semifinal match, Prannoy defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's singles semifinal contest.

Srikanth fell to Jonatan Christie in a 55-minute contest on court 1 on Saturday. Despite winning the first game, the Indian shuttler was completely outplayed by the Indonesian shuttler in the men's singles semifinals. Christie beat Srikanth 18-21, 21-7, 21-13.

In India's first contest of the day, in a 72-minutes long semifinal match, Prannoy overcame the Indonesian shuttler to book a place in the final. Prannoy downed a fighting Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in the last four match.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, the Indian shuttler had overcome compatriot Parupalli Kashyap to seal his place in the semifinals. Prannoy will meet Christie in the men's singles final.

Meanwhile, Sindhu defeated the Thai shuttler in semifinal match that lastes an hour and 19 minutes. In a hard-fought match on court 1, Sindhu fended off Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to book her place in the final.

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated Canada's Michelle Li in straight games to enter the semis. Sindhu will meet Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's final after the latter notched up a 21-16, 21-18 in the other women's singles semifinal match.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in the second men's semifinal, where he will take on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.