Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter semi-finals with easy wins

While Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10 21-19 in 36 minutes, Prannoy beat compatriot and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16 21-16 in a quarter-final match that lasted 43 minutes.

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semi-finals on Saturday (March 25).

Prannoy, on the other hand, faces third seeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semi-finals. The Indonesian beat another Indian Sameer Verma 21-17 21-14 in a quarter-final match that lasted 39 minutes.

Sindhu was in good touch as she simply outplayed her opponent in the first game. After the scores were levelled at 3-3, Sindhu grabbed seven straight points twice. She was ahead 10-3 first and then was leading 17-4 before pocketing the first game.

The second game was a close affair with none of the two shuttlers giving an inch to the other. Sindhu was trailing 0-3 but quickly made it 4-4. She was ahead 7-4 but the Canadian fought back to reduce the gap to just one point.

Sindhu again roared back to a 14-9 lead before Li made a remarkable comeback to make it 16-16. The second game could have gone either way as the scores were levelled 17-17, 18-18 and 19-19 but ultimately it was Sindhu who held her nerves to grab it 21-19 and pocket the match.

In the women's doubles, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy went down fighting to the Malaysian duo of Vivian Hoo and Chiew Sien Kim in the quarter-finals. The Indian pair lost 20-22 21-23 in 55 minutes.