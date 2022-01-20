Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu reaches quarterfinals; Prannoy overcomes Rajawat test

The former world champion Sindhu thrashed Lauren in straight games 21-16, 21-13 in a second round match that last for just 33 minutes to move into the third round of the tournament.

In the first game, the Indian shuttler got some tough fight from Lauren, but Sindhu maintained her control and clinched the game 21-16. Riding on the winning momentum, Sindhu claimed the second game 2113 to seal the tie.

Former world champion PV Sindhu will now look to continue her dominance in the quarterfinals as well, but she will be up against Thailand's Supanida Katethong, who defeated the ace Indian shuttler last week in the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 semifinal.

Last time the two met, Sindhu lost 14-21, 21-13, 10-21 to the Thai sixth seed. So, she will hope to avenge that defeat when they clash on Friday (January 21).

Earlier in the tournament, she had defeated Tanya Hemanth 21-9, 21-9 in just 27 minutes at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in the first round to kick off her campaign in style.

HS Prannoy overcomes Priyanshu Rajawat test

Senior shuttler HS Prannoy also reached the quarterfinals in the men's singles competition, but he faced a tough challenge against younger compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the second round match on Thursday (Janaury 20).

Prannoy defeated Rajawat 21-11, 21-16, 21-19 in the second round match that lasted for 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Prannoy won the first game 21-11, but the 20-year-old Rajawat pushed the game into the decider by winning the second game 21-16. The third and final game also was headed the youngster's way, but Prannoy held his nerver to clinch the match 21-19.

The 29-year-old Prannoy will next face France's Arnaud Merkle in the last 8 match on Friday (January 21).

(With Agency inputs)