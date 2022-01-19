Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu storms into second round

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9 21-9 in a lop-sided contest at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

While it was the 18-year-old Tanya who started brightly, Sindhu soon showed her composure at 5-5 and raced to a comfortable 11-5 lead in the interval. After the resumption, Sindhu continued from where she left off and easily took the first game 21-9.

The top-seed continued her dominance in the second game and clinched the match without any resistance by winning the second game also with a similar scoreline of 21-9.

A former world champion, Sindhu will next face USA's Lauren Lam, who managed to get past a fighting Ira Sharma 15-21 21-16 21-16 in her first round match.

In another match, India's Kanika Kanwal overcame USA's Disha Gupta 21-15 16-21 21-6 to also make a winning start to her campaign.

Kanika will next face compatriot Samiya Imad Farooqui, who secured a comeback win from a game down against another Indian Shruti Mundada.

Syed Modi International: HS Prannoy enters second round, Sameer Verma retires hurt

Earlier on Tuesday (January 18), Asian Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy progressed to second round in the men's singles competition.

Prannoy, the world No. 24, defeated Danylo Bosniuk of Ukraine 21-14, 21-18 in 36 minutes and will face 19-year-old Priyanshu Rajawat in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, siblings Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma, failed to get past the first round. Seeded fourth, Sameer Verma retired after just four minutes into his match against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Older brother Sourabh, seeded seventh, lost to Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo 21-15, 19-21, 18-21 in a close 67-minute contest.

(With Agency inputs)