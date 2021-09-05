Tokyo Paralympics: History-making IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj wins silver medal

Suhas opened the match with a 21-15 win in game 1, but the top seeded Frenchman Mazur replied with a 21-17 win in the second game before sealing the match 21-15 in the third game at Court 1 - Yoyogi National Stadium.

The unseeded Indian started the match swiftly and ran off with a lead of 11-8 at the mid-game interval against the Frenchman and continued with his superior tactics to take the first game easily by 21-15 in 20 minutes.

But Mazur showed his experience when it mattered most and won the close second game by 21-17 in 22 minutes and pushed the match to the decider.

The third game started off to a cagey start as both players did not give each other any room to take the early advantage. Despite the Indian leading 11-10 at the interval, the top-seed once again halted Suhas' charge and won the third set by 21-15 in 21 minutes as Suhas had to be satisfied with the silver.

Earlier on Sunday (September 5), his compatriot, Tarun Dhillon missed out on a bronze medal after he faced a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the same men's singles SL4 event.

Setiawan defeated Tarun in straight sets 21-17, 21-11 to clinch the bronze medal match in just 32 minutes.

Tarun, who got off to a decent start, lost first the first game 21-17 after a giving a good fight to Setiawan and the Indonesian took the closely-fought first game to move closer to the bronze medal.

In the second game, Setiawan continued his fine form and took an early lead in the contest, leading 11-4 at the halfway mark before closing the second game 21-11 to clinch the bronze medal.

On Saturday (September 4) in the men's singles SL3 event, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17, while Manoj Sarkar won bronze by defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13.