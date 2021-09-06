Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar's British opponent in semis Krysten Coombs acted in Game of Thrones

The Indian went on winning the final and secured an unprecedented fifth gold medal for the nation and 19th overall at the flagship event.

However, his opponent in the semi-finals went on to win the bronze medal at the event and made his country proud. While not many would be familiar with Coombs but the para shuttler would bring curiosity in the minds of fans of the popular television show Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones - which is based on a popular book 'A Song of Ice and Fire' - first aired in 2011. Before making his way into the Paralympics, Coombs played a cameo role in the second episode of season 4 of the show. The episode is titled 'The Lion and the Rose.'

Coombs played the character of a dwarf actor playing Balon Greyjoy in the reenactment of the War of Kings along with other short-heighted actors. He appeared in the sequence which happened during King Joffery's wedding to Margaery Tyrell.

The SH6 category in the Paralympics is for the players with short height or dwarfs. The Tokyo Paralympics concluded on Sunday (September 5), with China topping the medal tall with 207 medals, including 96 gold medals. Great Britain finished second on the list with 124 medals, including 41 yellow metals.