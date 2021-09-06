English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar's British opponent in semis Krysten Coombs acted in Game of Thrones

By
Paralympics: Krishna Nagars opponent in semis Krysten Coombs acted in Game of Thrones
Image: Krysten Coombs (Twitter)

New Delhi, Sep 6: India's para-badminton player Krishna Nagar defeated Britain's Krysten Coombs in the semi-final to end his semi-final jinx and entered the final of the SH6 category in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian went on winning the final and secured an unprecedented fifth gold medal for the nation and 19th overall at the flagship event.

However, his opponent in the semi-finals went on to win the bronze medal at the event and made his country proud. While not many would be familiar with Coombs but the para shuttler would bring curiosity in the minds of fans of the popular television show Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones - which is based on a popular book 'A Song of Ice and Fire' - first aired in 2011. Before making his way into the Paralympics, Coombs played a cameo role in the second episode of season 4 of the show. The episode is titled 'The Lion and the Rose.'

Coombs played the character of a dwarf actor playing Balon Greyjoy in the reenactment of the War of Kings along with other short-heighted actors. He appeared in the sequence which happened during King Joffery's wedding to Margaery Tyrell.

The SH6 category in the Paralympics is for the players with short height or dwarfs. The Tokyo Paralympics concluded on Sunday (September 5), with China topping the medal tall with 207 medals, including 96 gold medals. Great Britain finished second on the list with 124 medals, including 41 yellow metals.

Comments

MORE PARALYMPICS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 17:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments