Want to be World No 1 next year: Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

New Delhi, December 28: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu is eyeing the World No 1 position next season but said she will not lose her sleep over rankings as consistent performances will automatically earn her the numero uno spot.

Sindhu fights back

Sindhu had achieved a career-best ranking of World No 2 for about two months in the later half of the season.

"I want to see myself as the World No 1 in the upcoming season. I am at No 3 now and it depends on tournaments. If you play well, you will automatically get the ranking. So I am not thinking much about the rankings. I just have to play well and I know I will automatically be there," said Sindhu, who guided Chennai Smashers to a 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League on Wednesday (December 27).

Well done @Pvsindhu1!



Lost earlier this year to Beiwen Zhang but dug in & showed SO much character to win in 3 for @ChennaiSmashers in a fierce Tie here @PBLIndiaLive vs #Mumbai!



Been a delight to watch the action & call the shots tonight from the commentary box! 🎙🏸🎧 pic.twitter.com/U19hJpkBAo — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) December 27, 2017

The 22-year-old clinched titles at Syed Modi GPG, India Open, Korea Open, besides finishing second at World championship, Hong Kong Open and Dubai Super Series Finals this season.

Sindhu feels the duration of matches in women's singles have increased after her epic World Championship final against Nozomi Okuhara.

"There are more long matches going on in women's singles. The World Championship final was the longest match from my side and after that I could see that the matches in women's singles prolonging like one and one-and-half hours even though the scores are here and there. I think each game is going upto 40 minutes," Sindhu said.

"In the current circuit, there are the Chinese, the Japanese, Okuhara, Tai Tzu Ying, so I don't think there are short matches any more."

According to the new BWF schedule, India Open Super Series will be held by the end of January next year.

Asked if the rejig of tournaments affects the preparation, Sindhu said: "Every year some of the tournaments shift around. More tournaments are being added and we can't complain. It doesn't make any difference if the date and time of the tournaments shift here and there."