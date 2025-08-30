PKL 2025 Points Table on August 30- After Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Know Standing of All Teams

When will Satwik-Chirag play in BWF World Championships Semifinal Today? Opponents, Timing, Live Streaming, Where to Watch By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action at the BWF World Championships 2025 semifinals on Saturday, August 30, at the Adidas Arena, Paris.

The dynamic duo has already created history by guaranteeing another medal for India after delivering a stunning performance in the quarterfinals.

Satwik-Chirag Quarterfinal Recap

On Friday (August 29), Satwik-Chirag produced a commanding performance against Malaysia's World No. 2 pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Indians dominated to win 21-12, 21-19 in just 43 minutes, storming into the semifinals. Their victory ensured India's consistent medal-winning streak at the World Championships, which has continued since 2011.

This is also their second World Championships medal, following the bronze they secured in Tokyo in 2022.

BWF World Championships Semifinal Clash

Match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India) vs Chen Bo Yang / Liu Yi (China)

Stage: Semifinal, BWF World Championships 2025

Venue: Adidas Arena, Paris

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Approx. Time: Tentatively 9:50 pm IST

What's at Stake?

A victory today would put Satwik-Chirag into their first-ever World Championships final, taking them closer to a historic gold medal. The Indian pair has been in top form this season and will look to use their powerful smashes and aggressive net play to overcome the 11th-seeded Chinese duo.

BWF World Championships Live Streaming & Broadcast

How to Watch Satwik-Chirag Semifinal on TV in India?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty semifinal match in BWF World Championships can be watched on TV on the Star Sports network from 9:50 pm IST on Saturday, but the match timing is subject to change.

How to Live Stream Satwik-Chirag Semifinal in India?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty semifinal match in BWF World Championships can be live-streamed on Jio Hotstar app and website from 9:50 pm IST on Saturday, but the match timing is subject to change.