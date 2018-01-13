1122 players sign up for IPL auction

Bengaluru, January 13: As the player registration ahead of the IPL auction closed on Friday night, a whopping 1,122 players signed up to be a part of the process to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

The list that has been sent out to the eight IPL franchises has 281 capped players, 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indians and three players from the Associate nations.

A fierce bidding war is expected to break out when Indian stars Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, off spinners R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav and openers KL Rahul and M Vijay go under the hammer.

The franchises will leave no stone unturned when foreign stars like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins come up for auction.

England's Test captain Joe Root has also thrown his hat into the ring and will be the new entrant to the Indian Premier League.

Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis and Jason Holder will add the Caribbean flavor to the league.

NEWS: Over 1000 players sign up VIVO IPL Player Auction 2018



Lasith Malinga will lead Sri Lanka's entourage that includes Angelo Mathews, the exciting Niroshan Dickwella and Thisara Perera.

Showing his full range of strokes will be Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Shane Watson and Mitchell Johnson, who bowled Mumbai Indians to their third title last season with his final over heroics.

Hashim Amla, who hit two centuries for Kings XI Punjab in the 10th season will be hoping for a high bid with compatriots Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and speedsters Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.

Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Tom Latham from New Zealand will add their charm to the league.

Break-up of 282 foreign entrants

Afghanistan 13

Australia 58

Bangladesh 8

England 26

Ireland 2

New Zealand 30

Scotland 1

South Africa 57

Sri Lanka 39

USA 2

West Indies 39

Zimbabwe 7