Cricket 13 Pitches, Five-Star Amenities, Colossal Capacity: A look inside Rajgir Cricket Stadium - Indian Cricket's upcoming Abode By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 18:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian cricket ecosystem is poised for a new niche as the Rajgir cricket stadium is on course to be the next world-class venue in the country.

Amid the colosseum of the Rajgir Sports complex, the Bihar government is erecting a top-notch stadium, which is on course to announce its arrival soon.

Where is the Rajgir Stadium?

Rajgir International Cricket Stadium is situated in Rajgir, Nalanda district, Bihar, approximately 100 km south of Patna and 20 km from the historic Nalanda ruins. It is part of the larger Rajgir Sports Complex, which spans around 90 to 98 acres. The stadium is designed to be Bihar's largest and most modern cricket venue, planned to serve as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and to host international cricket matches.

A Look at Rajgir Cricket Stadium

Capacity and Design

The stadium will accommodate about 40,000 to 45,000 spectators. Its architectural design is inspired by the Sydney Cricket Ground, featuring a blend of modern structures and traditional brick and stone aesthetics. It has four main gates for players, VIPs, and spectators and includes dedicated seating areas for players, officials, and guests.

Facilities and Infrastructure

The Rajgir stadium has all the modern amenities to host international matches. Apart from that, the ground has three colossal stands, for the seating of the fans. Although the general crowd capacity is 40,000, it has a dedicated seating space for around 3,000 VVIP guests.

"The pavilion has suites, sauna, gym and many more amenities for the players. There are three stands - West, East and Reverse Pavilion, with a capacity of 43,000. The chairs will be installed soon, and the floodlights will be installed soon," the project manager Sourav Adhikari said to MyKhel.

Apart from that, the stadium also has solar power provision, which is another way to explore alternative and natural energy source. The playing field has fully laid grass, and floodlights, electronic scoreboards, and sound systems are integrated for international standard matches. For the teams and players, there will be two different dressing rooms with fully separate entrance and exit.

Pitch and Dimensions

The cricket stadium is equipped with thirteen pitches, with the main pitch made using special red soil from Maharashtra and six auxiliary pitches using black soil from Mokama. The other six pitches have also been made of Red soil from Maharashtra. A modern drainage system is installed to handle monsoon rains effectively. The boundary size changes according to the matches, but it boasts a straight boundary of 74 metres.

With the work progressing at a rapid pace, the stadium is likely to be completed soon, ideally by the end of this year. Bihar Sports DG Raveendran Shankaran said the project is moving in full-fledged mode and the plan is to have it ready before the next domestic season.

An Airport in Rajgir soon

The Bihar State Sports Authority has already transferred the cricket stadium to Bihar Cricket Association, which means it is now under BCCI's administration and control. Although it sits around 100 kms away from Patna airport, and around 70 kms away from Gaya airport, Raveendran says a new airport will be built in Rajgir soon. The future is likely to have direct flights to Rajgir from major Indian cities, which will curb the extra 2-3 hours of travel by road.

"An airport will be built soon in Rajgir as the land has already been spotted. There will also be three five-star hotels," Raveendran said to MyKhel.

It promises a lot, indeed. The plan so far and the execution have been impeccable. The coming period will determine the fate of Rajgir and its cricketing dream.