1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passes away

The 66-year-old, was a member of the 1983 Word Cup-winning team led by Kapil Dev, where he was India's second-highest run getter in the tournament and had represented the country in 37 Tests and 47 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The Punjab cricketer had made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Sialkot in October, 1978, and donned his maiden Test cap the following year vs England at Lord'sin August.

A seven-year international career saw him score 1,606 runs from 37 Tests at an average of 33.45 while he scored 883 runs from 42 ODIs at an aggregate of 28.48.

Post retirement, Yashpal had served as a national selector.

According to reports in the media, Yashpal breathed his last at 7.40 am. He is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters Puja, Preeti and son Chirag Sharma.

His last rites will be performed around 1 pm.

With a crucial 61, Yashpal top-scored for India in the 1983 World Cup semifinal against hosts England at Old Trafford.

Batting at No.4, he stitched together an important partnership with Mohinder Amarnath at Manchester after India had lost both the openers while chasing England's 216.

Yashpal anchored India's chase and aided by a quick unbeaten 51 off 32 balls from Sandeep Patil, India beat England by four wickets.

Later on 'Kapil's Devils' went on to make history as they beat the mighty West Indies led by Clive Lloyd in the final at Lord's by 43 runs to clinch the Prudential World Cup.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur led the glowing tributes to India's World Cup hero on Twitter.

Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma.



He had an illustrious career & was India's second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won’t be forgotten.



K Srikkanth, Yashapl's team-mate from the 83 squad and the top scorer for India in the finals, also paid tributes.

"Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace Folded hands!