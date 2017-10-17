1st warm-up: Board President XI beat New Zealand by 30 runs; Karun Nair, KL Rahul shine

NZ-India series schedule

Batting first, the Board XI got off to a solid start as openers KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw struck brilliant half-centuries and put up the 147-run stand at the Brabourne Stadium.

Rahul, who was dropped from India's limited-overs' squad against New Zealand, scored 68 off 75 balls. His knock was studded with nine boundaries and a six.

That’s it. President’s XI win by 30 runs in Mumbai. Another warm-up match on Thursday #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/tlQtLRIn4U — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 17, 2017

While young batting sensation Shaw also impressed with his batting skills. The Mumbai top-order batsman made 80-ball 66.

Karnataka middle-order batsman Karun Nair top-scored for India with 78 off 64 deliveries. Barring these three none of the other host batsmen posed any challenge to the Kiwis in the middle overs, as a result, they were restricted to 294/5 in the stipulated 50 overs.

However, talented Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant failed to perform with the bat. Kiwi speedster Trent Boult grabbed a fifer for his side.

Mitchell Santner (2/40 from 9 overs) and Ish Sodhi (1/54 from 9 overs) put a brake upon Indian innings in the middle overs.

Set a target of 295 to chase, the visitors lost opener Martin Guptill (22 off 20 deliveries) in the fourth over by Dhawal Kulkarni.

New-man-in and skipper Kane Williamson once again showed his class with the bat and stitched a decent partnership with Colin Munro. Munro (26) departed in the 17th over after edging spinner Shahbaz Nadeem behind the stumps.

Williamson (47) was dismissed by leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who continued to impress with his bowling prowess.

Ross Taylor (34) and Tom Latham (59) resurrected the BlackCaps' innings after their skipper's dismissal but they too couldn't offer much resistance to the disciplined young bowling attack.

After Latham's departure in the 40th over, the Kiwi innings crumbled like a castle of cards and were restricted to 264 in the 50 overs and lost the game by 30 runs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/62) and Shahbaz Nadeem (3/41) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

New Zealand will play another practice game a day later against Shreyas Iyer and his boys and would be hoping to right the wrongs they did today.

The BlackCaps will be locking horns with Team India on Sunday (Oct 22) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.