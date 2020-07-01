Cricket
2011 WC 'fixing' probe: Former SL captain Aravinda de Silva grilled for six hours; Sangakkara asked to give statement

By

Colombo, July 1: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a special investigating unit of the Sports Ministry probing allegations that the country's 2011 World Cup Final loss to India was fixed. Local media reported that the probe panel grilled former cricketer Aravinda de Silva for six-long hours on Wednesday (July 1).

Sri Lanka's sports ministry last month ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegation that the national cricket team's loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties".

Sangakkara was captain of the Sri Lankan team at that time. According to the local newspaper 'Daily Mirror', which quoted SSP WAJH Fonseka, a Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports has asked Sangakkara to record his statement. Sangakkara has been asked to appear before the unit on Thursday at 9 am, according to the report.

The special unit also recorded statements from Sri Lanka batting legend Aravinda De Silva, who was chairman of the selection committee at that time, and the opening batsman of that match Upul Tharanga.

ICC World Cup 2011: Lanka police questions De Silva over WC final fixing allegation

De Silva, who was the man of the match in Sri Lanka's World Cup triumph in 1996, was the first to be interviewed. Superintendent Fonseka said spoke to reporters and said, "Today we started the investigation into (2011 World Cup) match-fixing allegations."

ICC World Cup 2011: Sri Lanka say it opens criminal probe into allegations of 'fixed' final

"Based on the statement given by Aravinda de Silva today, we have decided to summon a player from the 2011 squad, Upul Tharanga, tomorrow to record his statement."

On June 24, the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage, who said that his early assertion was actually a suspicion which he wants thoroughly probed.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
