10th anniversary: We'd started preparations for 2011 World Cup over a year ago: Ramji Srinivasan

For Ramji, it was the culmination of the trip through a long road that started from the Asia Cup 2010 and he recalls those moments in this chat with MyKhel.

The beginning of the journey: "We had planned for the World Cup 2011 much in advance. You cannot plan for such a tournament at the 11th hour. We had hit the road to World Cup, perhaps, from the 2010 Asia Cup. We were clear in our vision. We wanted all the players to be in top shape for the big tournament as the importance is magnified as it was played in India. I personally met chefs of all the hotels that players stayed and handed out our requirements. Apart from some cheat days, which everyone goes through, the players adhered to the diet and fitness drills to the T. It was a great team effort from the players as everyone knew the magnitude of the occasion.

The fitness drills of the team: The important aspect of my training was that I never wanted to be a slave driver. Fitness and performance will not be achieved in that way. Our training sessions were highly personalised. It was important because out of 15, five or six members of the team were in their mid or late 30s and some others were in the mid or late 20s. So, it was a mixed age group, and I could not have the same set of fitness drills for the entire team. For example, Sachin Tendulkar wanted to keep the body fat below 10 and he did it diligently and we kept a close check on him throughout. MS Dhoni was the wicketkeeper too, so his routines were different. There were some common drills like aqua sessions and yoga but other than that players followed a customised pattern of training for the World Cup.

During the World Cup: I was very nervous entering the tournament because it was happening in India. We needed all the players fit and performing during the course of the tournament. If any one of the players go down with injury, I would have been made accountable. So, the backroom staff - myself, coach Gary Kirsten, Paddy Upton, mental conditioning coach, physio, Nitin Patel and analyst Dhananjay, were extremely cautious and never let our guard down. I can proudly say that we did not have even one breakdown in the tournament except for an injury to Ashish Nehra, who suffered a finger niggle while fielding in the semifinal against Pakistan, but that was none of his or our fault.

Quarterfinal against Australia, semifinal against Pakistan: Those two games were important and as good as the final. But to be honest, none of the players were worried about the opponents. They were not overconfident but confident that the strong opponents can be tamed, a sort of quiet confidence. I can say that the team was relaxed throughout the tournament but to stay calm before such pressure matches was extraordinary. We were focused on our tasks rather than worrying about the opposition. For, example, Sachin was the guiding force. He spoke to all the players and his presence and calmness, soothed the entire team. Upton and I were manging the fielding drills and we analysed both Australian and Pakistan batsmen. Dhnanjay helped with technical inputs about their players and we charted fielding drills that would cut the scoring route of their players. I combined fitness to those drills and once again the players cooperated without any complaint.

Impact of MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten: The one thing I would pin down about them is calmness. They never pushed the players or created some tense moments. There were healthy discussions and debates as how to take down each match, each opponent. Under their leadership, the players enjoyed the game as a unit. They were happy for each other's success and that kept the team together. Dhoni kept the team meeting short and to the point as told the players to express themselves without worrying about results. His mantra was that once we perform to our potential the results will follow. It helped the team stay calm. I still remember, once Dhoni hit that six (in the final), everyone fell into each other's arms, they knew all the hard work has been paid off.

Yuvraj Singh's performance: It was absolutely mindboggling to see what he had done in that tournament - with the bat, with the ball, on the field. He was burning with desire and passion to win the World Cup. It was for everyone to see. We had no clue about his illness, perhaps one or two persons close to him knew but none other. Once we came to know what he was going through we were in shock. It was no common disease but cancer that could have endangered his life and career. But he showed grit to put it behind him for the team. It is a beacon of light for every athlete. Many times, Yuvi was slammed as being a careless person but the truth is so far from that. He was focussed, disciplined and committed during that phase, like a warrior. He participated in all the drills as usual as not even once he complained or cringed. A superman indeed!