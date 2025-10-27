English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
55 Runs, 10 Wickets! Auqib Nabi floors Rajasthan with scintillating Display

By
Auqib Nabi delivered one of the most memorable Ranji Trophy performances for Jammu & Kashmir against Rajasthan, showcasing his skills as both a bowler and batter.

On a brisk October morning at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Jammu & Kashmir were faced with a familiar challenge from Rajasthan. The visitors, eager to assert their dominance, found themselves immediately subdued by Nabi's excellent bowling.

55 Runs 10 Wickets Auqib Nabi floors Rajasthan with scintillating Display

As Rajasthan struggled to 152, it was Nabi who proved pivotal as his three wickets opening the door for the hosts to seize early control.​

Then, with the bat, Auqib Nabi truly embodied the fighting spirit of Jammu & Kashmir. Coming in at number eight, with the team under pressure, Nabi calmly constructed a fluent 55 off 65 balls, peppered with crisp drives and lofted sixes. His knock came at a crucial juncture, helping J&K stretch their lead and sow seeds of doubt in the Rajasthan ranks. The innings, marked by balance between aggression and defense, set the stage for J&K to dictate the contest.​

The second innings, however, belonged entirely to Nabi, who bowled with fire and purpose. His spell of 7 for 24 was not just statistically outstanding, but also a demonstration of skill, stamina, and swagger. Rajasthan's batters, unable to decipher his movement and bounce, capitulated for 89. The crowd erupted as Nabi clinched his 10th wicket in the match, sealing victory by an innings and 41 runs, and earning the Player of the Match award.​

For Auqib Nabi, this display is more than just numbers-it was a statement of intent. Known for his humble beginnings in Baramulla, Nabi has risen through the ranks of Jammu & Kashmir cricket with dedication and consistent hard work.

The humble yet steely pacer has been a force in the domestic circuit for the last couple of seasons and will be dreaming of bigger things in the coming months. He currently remains the top wicket-taker in this domestic campaign so far, with 17 scalps in two matches.

Story first published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 17:40 [IST]
