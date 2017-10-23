A dream come true moment for me: Mohammed Siraj

Bengaluru, October 23: Mohammed Siraj, the latest entrant to the Indian cricket team, termed his inclusion in the T20I squad to play three matches against New Zealand as a "dream come true."

"It's a dream come true moment for me. Becoming part of Indian team is every cricketer's dream and I am happy to achieve it," said the 23-year-old Hyderabad pacer, who is currently in Shivamogga with his state team to play Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

Our #OrangeArmy young gun Mohammed Siraj has been selected for the T20I's against New Zealand.

We're looking forward 😀! #INDvNZ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 23, 2017

Siraj's call to the Indian team may appear a tad surprising but not for those who tracked him in the domestic season over the last year or so.

Siraj had captured 41 wickets for Hyderabad in the 2017-18 Ranji season, earning him praise from all quarters.

"That effort made several people notice me. People like Laxman sir (VVS Laxman) and Arun sir (Bharat Arun) were there to help me and guide me. It's a great motivation to interact and learn from such experienced persons. Hopefully, it will stand in good stead for me," said Siraj.

Kohli to lead India; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj included in T20s

The right-arm pacer also had a stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. His impeccable effort (4/32) against Gujarat Lions too helped him stay in the limelight. Sunrisers had signed him last season for Rs 2.6 crore.

"It was a good experience to play in the IPL as we learn how to tackle high pressure situations. And there are some fine cricketers in our dressing room like Bhuvneshwar Kumar from whom I learned a lot," he added.