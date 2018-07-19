Aakash Chopra posts food bill of 7 lakhs from an Indonesian restaurant, leaves Twitterati in splits

The 40-year-old commentator is commonly seen during matches for English and Hindi commentary panel. The former Delhi opener stunned his followers on micro-blogging site Twitter when he posted a food bill which showed 7 lakh.

The cricketer, however, raised the suspense soon by revealing the bill wasn't from an Indian restaurant. It was in fact from his vacation in Indonesia.

"Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal. Welcome to Indonesia," wrote Chopra with a picture of the restaurant bill.

The bill, apparently, paid in Indonesian rupiah when converted to Indian currency comes down to Rs 3,334.

1 Rs (India) is equal to 210.53 IDR (Indonesian Rupiah)

The cricketers, who has more than 2.1 million followers on Twitter, tickled the funny bone of his followers. Some of the fans even involved in a friendly banter with the cricketer while there were few others who tried to troll the cricketer.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal 🙈🤣😇😂 Welcome to Indonesia 🇮🇩😋 pic.twitter.com/LYySPXPN3c — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 15, 2018

Translates to approx. 3500 in Indian rupees :) — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 15, 2018

That’s correct 🙌😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 16, 2018

No non veg? — Jithendra (@hydbadshah) July 16, 2018

Vegetarian family 😊 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 16, 2018

Sir , 7 lack yearly income नही है

मेरे पापा की

So you are so lucky for out off India......

And पैसे आप के पास है ।

Enjoy full life — Akshay tadvi (@imAkshaytadvi) July 15, 2018

Dost, it’s ₹3500 in India. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 16, 2018

Akash bhai sorry to say....but this post not suitable to u bcz u r always been a good analyst...

So u have to analyse money exchange before u post....bdw for your commentary 100% ...love — CA. Shailesh Prajapati (@Shailes93594208) July 15, 2018

Thoda fun and laughter is also important dost 😊😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 16, 2018

Not a person to judge but Indonesia me bhi chole bhature??? Kamaal karte ho.. — MMG (@OldThibido) July 16, 2018

Channa Masala is written as Cholley...Where’s the bhatoora??? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 16, 2018

Rs 700/- for a family meal. Its quite cheaper than many places in India though. Isn't it Sir ? — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) July 15, 2018

It’s 7 Lac. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 15, 2018

It was actually quite good 😊🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 15, 2018