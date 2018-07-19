Cricket

Aakash Chopra posts food bill of 7 lakhs from an Indonesian restaurant, leaves Twitterati in splits

Posted By:
New Delhi, July 19: Former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra is a popular face on the television for being a regular member of the commentators' panel on Star Sports.

The 40-year-old commentator is commonly seen during matches for English and Hindi commentary panel. The former Delhi opener stunned his followers on micro-blogging site Twitter when he posted a food bill which showed 7 lakh.

The cricketer, however, raised the suspense soon by revealing the bill wasn't from an Indian restaurant. It was in fact from his vacation in Indonesia.

"Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal. Welcome to Indonesia," wrote Chopra with a picture of the restaurant bill.

The bill, apparently, paid in Indonesian rupiah when converted to Indian currency comes down to Rs 3,334.

1 Rs (India) is equal to 210.53 IDR (Indonesian Rupiah)

The cricketers, who has more than 2.1 million followers on Twitter, tickled the funny bone of his followers. Some of the fans even involved in a friendly banter with the cricketer while there were few others who tried to troll the cricketer.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 23:48 [IST]
