Aakash Chopra's tweet on Deepak Chahar from 2010 goes viral, here's why fans are calling him 'Gyanwaan'

New Delhi, Nov 13: Former India opener Aakash Chopra is thoroughly enjoying his stint as a cricket commentator. The cricketer-turned-commentator is often hailed for his Hindi commentary and analysis on cricket.

However, the 42-year-old's tweet from 2010 is in the news for all the right reasons. Back in the day, the Delhi cricketer had tweeted about Deepak Chahar and asked his fans to remember this young Rajasthan pacer. Chopra even predicted a bright career for Chahar, who is making a sensation on the cricket pitch with his exploits.

Replying to a Twitter user, Chopra had tweeted in 2010, "I've spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you'd see a lot of him in the future :)."

@MalhotraSaurabh I've spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you'd see a lot of him in the future :) — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2010 This is the tweet from 2010

"Aakash Gyanwaan Chopra" For A Reason 🙏 — Oggy 🤓 (DeepakChaharFC) (@SirOggyBilla) September 26, 2019 Gyanwaan for a reason Impressed with Aakash Chopra's prediction about Deepak Chahar, a fan on Twitter wrote "Aakash Gyanwaan Chopra" For A Reason. Yes, after 9 yrs, we are witnessing fire in him, which can burn out best of the batsman. Thanks @cricketaakash your future prediction and wish @deepak_chahar9 great future ahead, with lots of success and accolades for the cause of team 🇮🇳💕 — GAS DOCTOR (@gasdoc2001) November 13, 2019 Chahar proving Chopra right Another fan wrote, "Yes, after 9 yrs, we are witnessing fire in him, which can burn out best of the batsman. Thanks @cricketaakash your future prediction and wish @deepak_chahar9 great future ahead, with lots of success and accolades for the cause of team." Wow ! What a prophecy!! @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL took you pretty seriously and ensured that he was brought to lime light and made to shine on International stage @deepak_chahar9 @BCCI — S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) November 13, 2019 Prophecy goes right Another fan claimed that Chopra's prophecy was taken seriously by MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings as they picked up the talented pacer.

Fans on the social media were surprised to have seen such an old prediction from Chopra and lauded him for his cricketing knack.

27-year-old Chahar, on Sunday (November 10) created history as he became the first male cricketer from India to pick up a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International. Chahar returned with impeccable figures of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh as India hammered the tourists by 30 runs in the third and deciding T20I.

Later within 48 hours of his international feat, the right-arm pacer picked up another T20 hat-trick, this time for his state team Rajasthan during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chahar's hat-trick effort came against Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the national T20 championship. His final figure for the match was four for 18 in three overs. Chahar jettisoned Darshan Nalkande (12.4, 98/7), Shrikant Wagh (12.5, 99/8) and Akshay Wadkar (12.6, 99/9). But Chahar bowled a wide after the fourth ball (after the dismissal of Nalkande).

Chahar bagged six wickets for a mere seven runs to break the world record of Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis, who had earlier picked up six wickets for eight runs in 2014.