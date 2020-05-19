Cricket
Aakash Chopra was abused for not including MS Dhoni in India's T20 WC squad, had to quit social media briefly

By
Aakash Chopra was abused for ignoring MS Dhoni from Indias T20 WC squad, had to quit social media briefly

New Delhi, May 19: Former India opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has claimed he had to forcefully leave social media for a few days after being viciously trolled for his comments on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future.

Chopra had predicted that he doesn't see MS Dhoni in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The observation made by 42-year-old former cricketer didn't go down well with several fans of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and they started abusing the commentator and his kids.

The former Delhi cricketer made the revelation while talking to former India pacer Ajit Agarkar during a live Instagram chat.

"I had to close social media for a few days. People abused me so much, it kept on coming, they abused the kids as well. I said please pardon me guys, what happened has happened," Chopra told Agarkar.

View this post on Instagram

Here I am, bringing you Part 2 of my interview with @imaagarkar where we find out more about his post-retirement life, his stories as a cricket analyst and his opinions on the Dhonis and Kohlis. We're also trying to decode India's no.4 problems in the build-up to the World Cup and review where India stands as a team at the moment. That and much more on today's episode of #AakashVani A whole bunch of interesting discussions that you wouldn't want to miss! You can watch Part 1 of this interview here: https://youtu.be/fg8xDWCI5L4

A post shared by Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) on May 17, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Chopra isn't the only one who thinks Dhoni's India comeback chances are bleak. The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Ashish Nehra also believe that the legendary cricketer has already played his last game in India jersey.

Earlier, Chopra had also opined that Dhoni's comeback to the national side doesn't depend on his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Many believed MS Dhoni's performance in the domestic league, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus, was necessary for his India return.

Dhoni last played for Team India in July last year when the Men In Blue were defeated by New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final. Chopra told IANS, "It's a huge misconception that Dhoni's comeback to the Indian team was dependent on his performance in the IPL."

With IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely, many are of the view that there is a big question mark on the international future of Chennai Super Kings' skipper.

"If that is how we will view Dhoni as a player and his career and what he has achieved as a player, then I think we are just knocking at the wrong door because it's not right," Chopra said last month.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 20:18 [IST]
