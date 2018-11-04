Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Finch frustrated by latest Australia humbling

By Opta
Australia Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Finch frustrated by latest Australia humbling

Perth, Nov 4: Australia were miles away from where they should be in Sunday's six-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in Perth, says captain Aaron Finch.

Having been put in to bat, Australia could only muster 152 as the Proteas' bowlers enjoyed the early conditions, Dale Steyn the pick of the visitors' seamers.

Australia's total was their lowest in a home ODI against South Africa for 21 years and is a record seventh-successive defeat in the 50-over format.

1
43616

And Finch acknowledged the performance was not up to scratch, while admitting they did not do enough with the ball either.

" disappointed, we didn't play anywhere near our potential," he said in his post-match on-field interview. "South Africa put us on the back foot early.

"It's an opportunity to learn and improve. We'll review the game, keep training and look forward to Adelaide.

"We were a bit careless at times, attention to detail. We were off the mark slightly.

"Everything has to go right to defend a small total. Full credit to South Africa they played nicely."

Understandably South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was delighted with his side's start to the series, hailing the impact of the returning Steyn.

"Yeah, very good," he said. "We were exceptional with the ball and in the field. A very good day in the office.

"It's brilliant to have Dale back. It's good to have that x-factor in your bowling attack.

"I'd have liked us to be a little more clinical, maybe eight, nine wickets but we'll take the win."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: LAZ 2 - 1 SPA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue