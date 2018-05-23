AB de Villiers announces retirement: Fans express shock, cricketers salute legacy of Mr 360

The 34-year-old swashbuckler, a fan favourite for his innovative stroke-play and power-hitting, posted a video on his Twitter page to announce the big decision.

"...It's about running out of gas, and feeling that it's time to move on. Everything comes to an end... I have no plans to play overseas and I hope to be available for the Titans (his domestic side)," de Villiers said.

One of the most destructive batsmen to have played the game, de Villiers turned up for 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. He averaged over 50 in both the Tests and ODIs.

"...it's time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket," said the right-hander, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL.

RCB are already out of the title race this season.

"After fantastic series wins over India and Australia, now is the time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and what format to play for the Proteas. For me, it must be everything or nothing," he said.

Several cricketers and ex-colleagues took to Twitter to congratulate former South Africa for a glorious career and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you! pic.twitter.com/LWHJWNXcVG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2018

Best wishes AB post retirement, hope life is as exciting as your game. Regards to the family @ABdeVilliers17 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 23, 2018

So shocked to here @ABdeVilliers17 has decided to call time on his international career. But that’s just life and he feels it’s time to move on. Thank you great man for your amazing Match winning Performances, Skill Captaincy and most of all your Humility. 👏👏👏 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) May 23, 2018

Sudden but we're confident there was immense thought and contemplation behind the decision. You have to come back to Bengaluru in 2019 ❤️🙌 #Mr360 #PlayBold #RCB https://t.co/dWNlH5Ygoo — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2018

Such a shame for international cricket @ABdeVilliers17 ... But he has been an unbelievable advert to how I would have loved to have played all 3 formats .. GREAT GREAT Player ... Top 3 that I have ever seen .. #AB — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 23, 2018

Many congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 on a glorious Cricket career. You enriched the game with your ability, presence and mannerisms and will continue to be a role-model for aspiring cricketers. Wish you a very happy post-retirement life. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2018

Watta player watta man @ABdeVilliers17 congratulation on ur great career n wish u all the luck for future endeavours #ABRetires #legend — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 23, 2018

Takes a gentleman to know when enough is enough. Was an absolute pleasure to follow your career. Now go find something difficult to do! Well done AB! @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/ld0tafzhk9 — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) May 23, 2018

Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 , the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world pic.twitter.com/uA7CBlYE9F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2018

I remember this young guy on his 1st day out for Proteas... What an inspiration, person and player he turned out to be. Thank you for everything you have done and been for your country, teammates and fans @ABdeVilliers17 #legend pic.twitter.com/8gQBDWbAp7 — mark boucher (@markb46) May 23, 2018

#ABdeVilliers played cricket exactly as it should be played. As fun. As an adventure. As joy. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

It's been an absolute pleasure mate watching you do your stuff as a teammate, opponent, and as fan. All the best mate. https://t.co/DAae1spBAx — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 23, 2018

Thank you @abdevilliers17 for being a big brother to me. I've learnt a great deal from you. The whole cricketing world and the fans will miss your magic. Thank you for the unlimited entertainment that you've given all of us. Won't be another one like you Mr.360 #wewillmissuABD pic.twitter.com/prjEoHQxQz — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 23, 2018

Congratulations on a wonderful career @ABdeVilliers17 . It was great playing with you. All my best wishes to you for the life ahead. — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 23, 2018

“Cricket is a very simple game KL. The more u keep it that way the more the game will give you back.”

This Is the advice this great man gave me when I was 21. You will always be my Favourite Cricketer @ABdeVilliers17 🙏🏽😊 #ThankYouABD pic.twitter.com/ceGpu5uw8j — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 23, 2018

Fans say will miss him:

What? AB de Villiers has retired?

Sigh!

With AB gone, Cricket will now start with a C. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 23, 2018

In my experience, only four overseas cricketers have enjoyed -- perhaps even exceed -- the mass popularity and admiration of Indian superstars: Sir Gary Sobers, Viv Richards, Imran Khan and @ABdeVilliers17. Because of the IPL, India had become ABD's second home — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 23, 2018

💔 AB retires from International Cricket.

I wanna ask why but I know whatever he does he does that perfectly, afterall he is the best in the world. The most loved cricketer in the universe.#ABDevilliers #ABRetires

I will miss him topping the ICC rankings, https://t.co/xcA9QSAKtk — Shashank Jindal (@Shashankjindal3) May 23, 2018

"23rd May 2018". Saddest day for cricket fans like me. Quite surprised & shocked 2 know about AB de Villiers 's sudden retirement from all forms of international #cricket😳. Will really miss his 360 degree #avatar in international cricket. All the best #ABDevilliers. #ABD pic.twitter.com/rvqp05wsNv — Nistul Premod (@NotoriousNistul) May 23, 2018

U will be missed very badly.

Ur retirement came as a shocker.

I thought u will be playing for 3 more years..

Cricket is not cricket without you.

Ur unorthodox shots will be missed. @ABdeVilliers17 #ABDevilliers #ABRetires #ABDRetires #ABDRetirement #ABDevilliers — DANISH (@LoneDanish123) May 23, 2018

So much love and admiration for #ABDevilliers on my TL

Champion!

Cricket joray fans ko!

💖💖💖 https://t.co/MjEyJ1Phzu — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) May 23, 2018