AB de Villiers announces retirement: Fans express shock, cricketers salute legacy of Mr 360

New Delhi, May 23: Former South Africa captain and batting mainstay AB de Villiers on Thursday (May 23) announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, saying that he has run "out of gas".

The 34-year-old swashbuckler, a fan favourite for his innovative stroke-play and power-hitting, posted a video on his Twitter page to announce the big decision.

"...It's about running out of gas, and feeling that it's time to move on. Everything comes to an end... I have no plans to play overseas and I hope to be available for the Titans (his domestic side)," de Villiers said.

One of the most destructive batsmen to have played the game, de Villiers turned up for 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. He averaged over 50 in both the Tests and ODIs.

"...it's time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket," said the right-hander, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL.

RCB are already out of the title race this season.

"After fantastic series wins over India and Australia, now is the time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and what format to play for the Proteas. For me, it must be everything or nothing," he said.

Several cricketers and ex-colleagues took to Twitter to congratulate former South Africa for a glorious career and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Fans say will miss him:

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 20:56 [IST]
