AB de Villiers is a world-class player and he can walk into any team in the world: SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi

The 37-year-old versatile cricketer once again showed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him with his imperious performances in this year's IPL for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicketkeeper-batsman played some match-winning knocks for his team, putting everyone in awe.

Social media was flooded with suggestions that Cricket South Africa should consider calling the legendary batsman out of retirement ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled later this year.

"If I can slot in, it will be fantastic," de Villiers said after he played another match-winning innings RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The prolific batsman said that he is going to communicate with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of the IPL about the same. "I am absolutely interested, with regards to my form, my fitness, we have to get the best 15 together, we will plan accordingly. I am speaking with Boucher towards the end of IPL," he added.

Talking about AB de Villiers' impact and his chances of South Africa comeback, Protea spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said a player of ABD's calibre is hard to ignore.

"AB is a world-class player and he can walk into any team and that's how good he is, it doesn't matter whether it's England or Australia or South Africa. I don't know what AB's situation is, it all depends on how he feels and how the coach feels and the selectors too. But, let's be honest, a player like that is hard to ignore," Shamsi told Cricket Pakistan.

In May 2018, de Villiers had shocked the world by announcing his retirement from international cricket. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before making his surprise retirement.