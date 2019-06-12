Cricket

Abhinandan spoof: World Cup match ad by Pakistani channel draws ire on Twitter

By Pti
Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman mocked by Pakistani channel
Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman mocked by Pakistani channel

New Delhi, June 12: A cricket World Cup advertisement by a Pakistani channel featuring a spoof using IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman lookalike as a prop has not gone down well with the Twitterati back home, many of whom have termed the "mocking" act "cheap" and "shameful".

The advertisement latches on to the conversation the IAF pilot had with the Pakistani side in captivity after his MiG-21 Bison was downed during an aerial dogfight on February 27 after the Balakot airstrike.

The video released by Pakistan had gone viral in which Varthaman could be seen replying - 'I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this' to the questions asked to him during captivity.

The match between India and Pakistan is slated to take place on June 16 as part of the ICC World Cup 2019 being hosted by England.

In the advertisement, Varthaman lookalike character, sporting his trademark gunsliger moustache style, can be seen repeating 'I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this' in response to questions asked about the match. The character, wearing a blue jersey, is also holding a white tea cup.

"Shameful for Pakistan to mock our hero #Abhinandan ahead of #INDvsPAK World Cup cricket game. We need to retaliate!," tweeted Harsh Goenka, chairman - RPG Enterprises.

Another user, @Pavanmahaveer1, wrote, "Atleast Keep that coffee cup safe, as you guys cannot handle World Cup. #abhinandan."

"#Abhinandan Pakisthan have not deserved to mock abhinandan. Pak struggling to play wc. India have indomitable player," tweeted, @OmPraka09914564.

"Pakistan Admits the only Cup they can win is this 'Tea Cup' #Abhinandan #MoukaMouka," tweeted another user @hellopravi.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
