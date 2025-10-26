Cricket Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Appointed As New KKR Coach: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 14:34 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly set to appoint Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming IPL season. According to The Indian Express, the former Mumbai all-rounder has already been informed about the franchise's decision, and an official announcement confirming his appointment is expected soon.

Nayar, 42, has been part of the KKR setup for several years and rejoined the franchise's support staff last season after being released from his role as assistant coach of the Indian men's team.

The decision to promote him comes after KKR parted ways with Chandrakant Pandit following a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, in which the two-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs and managed to win just five of their 14 league matches.

For KKR, Nayar's appointment represents a return to a familiar face who has played a major role in the franchise's player development program. He was instrumental in grooming several young domestic talents at the KKR Academy and is known for his strong focus on player mindset, fitness, and technical refinement.

Nayar's reputation as a mentor extends well beyond the IPL. He has been credited with helping several prominent Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, rediscover their form and mental sharpness. His recent work with Rohit - helping the India skipper shed over 10 kilograms and rebuild his batting rhythm - has been particularly praised in cricketing circles.

Interestingly, Nayar is also the current head coach of the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL), a role he took up earlier this year. It remains unclear whether he will continue to manage both teams simultaneously.

Despite his success working with individual players, Nayar's stint with the Indian men's national team was less fruitful. The Test batting unit's inconsistent performances both at home and abroad led to the BCCI parting ways with the support staff earlier this year.

Now, with another opportunity to make his mark at the IPL level, Nayar's challenge will be to rejuvenate a KKR side that has struggled for consistency in recent seasons. Known for his modern coaching approach and emphasis on player empowerment, Nayar's appointment could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Kolkata-based franchise.