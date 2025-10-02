Abhishek Sharma's Asia Cup 2025 Prize: What it Will Cost Him to Drive Haval H9 SUV in India?

New Delhi, Oct 2: India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph was capped in style by the emergence of Abhishek Sharma as the Player of the Tournament.
The 24-year-old left-hander lit up the tournament with 314 runs at a strike rate of 200 and was rewarded with USD 15,000 in prize money - along with a brand-new Haval H9 SUV, the flagship model from Great Wall Motor's Haval brand.
A
viral
clip
showed
Sharma
and
teammate
Shubman
Gill
checking
out
the
plush
interiors
of
the
SUV
at
the
Dubai
International
Stadium.
But the bigger question remains: what would it cost to actually drive the Haval H9 on Indian roads?
Since the Haval H9 is not sold in India, Abhishek would have to import it as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) - which attracts some of the steepest taxes.
Duty breakdown (if CIF = USD 30,000 / ₹25 lakh):
Total
import
duties
&
taxes:
~₹48-50
lakh
Landed cost in India: ~₹70-75 lakh (before state road tax/registration)
Case
2
(if
CIF
=
USD
15,000
/
₹12.5
lakh):
- Total duties & taxes: ~₹25 lakh
- Landed cost: ~₹37-40 lakh
👉 Depending on the SUV's declared value, Abhishek would need to pay ₹25-50 lakh in central taxes alone.
If Sharma wants to register the SUV in Punjab, here's what it would cost:
Case
1
(CIF
=
USD
30,000
/
₹25
lakh):
Final on-road price: ~₹84.76 lakh
Case
2
(CIF
=
USD
15,000
/
₹12.5
lakh):
Final on-road price: ~₹42.42 lakh
|Scenario
|Landed Cost
|Punjab Road Tax (13%)
|Registration Fee
|Final On-Road Price
|Case 1: CIF = USD 30,000 (~₹25 lakh)
|₹ 75,00,000
|₹ 9,75,000
|₹ 1,200
|₹ 84,76,200
|Case 2: CIF = USD 15,000 (~₹12.5 lakh)
|₹ 37,53,750
|₹ 4,87,000
|₹ 1,200
|₹ 42,41,950
Note: Figures are approximate. Insurance not included. Actuals may vary based on CIF, RTO rules, and cess/surcharges.
International price: ~USD 30,000 (~₹25 lakh). In India: effectively luxury SUV territory.
|SUV
|International Price
|India Price (Ex-showroom)
|Equivalent H9 Imported Cost
|Haval H9
|~USD 30,000 (~₹25 lakh)
|Not sold in India
|~₹70-90 lakh (imported)
|Toyota Fortuner
|-
|₹33-51 lakh
|Comparable size & segment
|MG Gloster
|-
|₹38-44 lakh
|Closest rival in India
|Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
|-
|₹1.10 crore+
|Where H9 would land after duties
|Audi Q7
|-
|₹86 lakh-1.02 crore
|Similar luxury SUV bracket
👉 Abroad, the H9 is priced like a Fortuner. In India, importing it would make it cost like an Audi Q7.
For Abhishek Sharma, the Haval H9 is a fitting prize for a breakthrough tournament. But if he wants to drive it in India, he'll have to decide whether it's worth paying 3x its value abroad.
Whether he keeps it overseas, imports it, or accepts a cash equivalent, one thing is clear: the SUV - like his Asia Cup campaign - has already made headlines.