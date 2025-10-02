English Edition
Abhishek Sharma's Asia Cup 2025 Prize: What it Will Cost Him to Drive Haval H9 SUV in India?

By MyKhel Staff

New Delhi, Oct 2: India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph was capped in style by the emergence of Abhishek Sharma as the Player of the Tournament.

The 24-year-old left-hander lit up the tournament with 314 runs at a strike rate of 200 and was rewarded with USD 15,000 in prize money - along with a brand-new Haval H9 SUV, the flagship model from Great Wall Motor's Haval brand.

Abhishek Sharma s Asia Cup 2025 Prize What It Will Cost Him to Drive Haval H9 SUV in India
Image: PTI & DriveSpark

A viral clip showed Sharma and teammate Shubman Gill checking out the plush interiors of the SUV at the Dubai International Stadium.
But the bigger question remains: what would it cost to actually drive the Haval H9 on Indian roads?

The Heavy Price of Importing the Haval H9 to India

Since the Haval H9 is not sold in India, Abhishek would have to import it as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) - which attracts some of the steepest taxes.

Duty breakdown (if CIF = USD 30,000 / ₹25 lakh):

    • Basic Customs Duty (70%): ~₹17 lakh
    • Agriculture Infrastructure & Development Cess (40%): ~₹10 lakh
    • IGST (28% on tax base): ~₹14 lakh
    • Compensation Cess (15% on tax base): ~₹7.5 lakh

Total import duties & taxes: ~₹48-50 lakh

Landed cost in India: ~₹70-75 lakh (before state road tax/registration)

Case 2 (if CIF = USD 15,000 / ₹12.5 lakh):

- Total duties & taxes: ~₹25 lakh

- Landed cost: ~₹37-40 lakh

👉 Depending on the SUV's declared value, Abhishek would need to pay ₹25-50 lakh in central taxes alone.

Punjab Road Tax & Registration

If Sharma wants to register the SUV in Punjab, here's what it would cost:

  • Punjab levies 13% motor vehicle tax on four-wheelers priced above ₹25 lakh.
  • Registration fee: ~₹1,200

Case 1 (CIF = USD 30,000 / ₹25 lakh):

  • Landed cost: ₹75,00,000
  • Road tax: ₹9,75,000
  • Registration fee: ₹1,200

Final on-road price: ~₹84.76 lakh

Case 2 (CIF = USD 15,000 / ₹12.5 lakh):

  • Landed cost: ₹37,53,750
  • Road tax: ₹4,87,000
  • Registration fee: ₹1,200

Final on-road price: ~₹42.42 lakh

Punjab Road Tax & Registration Fees for Imported Haval H9
Scenario Landed Cost Punjab Road Tax (13%) Registration Fee Final On-Road Price
Case 1: CIF = USD 30,000 (~₹25 lakh) ₹ 75,00,000 ₹ 9,75,000 ₹ 1,200 ₹ 84,76,200
Case 2: CIF = USD 15,000 (~₹12.5 lakh) ₹ 37,53,750 ₹ 4,87,000 ₹ 1,200 ₹ 42,41,950

Note: Figures are approximate. Insurance not included. Actuals may vary based on CIF, RTO rules, and cess/surcharges.

Haval H9: Features That Make It Stand Out

  • Size & Space: 4,950mm long, 1,930mm wide, 1,960mm tall, with a 7-seat layout.
  • Engine: 2.0L turbo-petrol (214 bhp, 380 Nm) with 8-speed automatic.
  • Capability: 4WD, 7 terrain modes, diff locks, 224mm clearance, 800mm water wading.
  • Luxury: Ventilated & massage front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 14.6-inch touchscreen.
  • Safety: 6 airbags, adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, AEB, 360° camera.

International price: ~USD 30,000 (~₹25 lakh). In India: effectively luxury SUV territory.

Haval H9 vs Rivals - Price Comparison

SUV International Price India Price (Ex-showroom) Equivalent H9 Imported Cost
Haval H9 ~USD 30,000 (~₹25 lakh) Not sold in India ~₹70-90 lakh (imported)
Toyota Fortuner - ₹33-51 lakh Comparable size & segment
MG Gloster - ₹38-44 lakh Closest rival in India
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - ₹1.10 crore+ Where H9 would land after duties
Audi Q7 - ₹86 lakh-1.02 crore Similar luxury SUV bracket

👉 Abroad, the H9 is priced like a Fortuner. In India, importing it would make it cost like an Audi Q7.

A Fitting Prize, but a Big Decision

For Abhishek Sharma, the Haval H9 is a fitting prize for a breakthrough tournament. But if he wants to drive it in India, he'll have to decide whether it's worth paying 3x its value abroad.

Whether he keeps it overseas, imports it, or accepts a cash equivalent, one thing is clear: the SUV - like his Asia Cup campaign - has already made headlines.

Story first published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 13:52 [IST]
