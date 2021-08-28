Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Faf du Plessis name Bangla Tigers captain, icon player for fifth edition

By
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis

Dubai, August 28: South Africa's talismanic former captain and batsman Faf du Plessis on Saturday (August 28) has been named Bangla Tigers' icon player and captain for the upcoming fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

The event is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Faf has played 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is for South Africa in a career which started in 2011. He has also captained South Africa in all three formats.

ABU DHABI T10: MYKHEL PAGE

Faf's appointment is the first in a series of announcements scheduled to be made by Bangla Tigers in the coming days. These announcements will range from players who have been retained to the coaching staff who will guide the squad from the side lines, stated a media release.

Speaking about joining Bangla Tigers squad, Faf said: "It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's biggest names in this league and representing team Bangla Tigers. It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket.

"It's heart-warming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting format for sports enthusiasts. I can't wait to get going."

Bangla Tigers owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said: "It is terrific to have a world-class player like Faf in our squad. We have all seen his exploits for South Africa in various formats. He is a champion cricketer. It is a huge honour to have him in our squad.

"We all know what he has achieved both on and off the field. His deeds speak for his brilliance. I wholeheartedly welcome Faf to the Bangla Tigers family."

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 13:37 [IST]
