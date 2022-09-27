Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Complete Squads Of All 8 Teams After Player Draft

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management said after the player draft: “It’s been very nice to see the growth of the league over the years. I’m delighted about how the Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft panned out.

“The success of any event depends on partnerships and the teams working on the event and the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub is unbeatable. I am sure that this season will be even more exhilarating than the previous years.

The squads are all very competitive and I would like to welcome the cricketers here once more. May the best team win.”

Here is the complete squad of Abu Dhabi T10 teams after the player draft.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 - Complete Squads of all teams after player drafts

1. Delhi Bulls

Dwayne Bravo (icon, c), Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks,Najibullah Zadran, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Shiraz Ahmed, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox

2. Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Lynn (icon), Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D’Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou

3. Northern Warriors

Wanindu Hasaranga (icon), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Adam Lyth, Reece Topley, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Hamdan Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Irfan

4. Bangla Tigers

Shakib Al Hasan (icon, c), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Dan Christian, Jake Ball

5. Deccan Gladiators

Nicholas Pooran (icon), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher, Zahoor Khan, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmed, Jason Roy, Taskin Ahmed

6. The Chennai Braves

Dasun Shanaka (icon), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Sam Cook, Sikandar Raza, Ross Whiteley, Kobe Herft, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Laurie Evans, James Fuller

7. Morrisville SAMP Army

David Miller (icon), Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Chamika Karunaratne, George Garton, Andries Gous, Jacobus Pienaar, Ibrahim Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat

8. New York Strikers

Kieron Pollard (icon, c), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul