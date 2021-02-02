Abu Dhabi T10: Bangla Tigers stroll past Pune Devils

Fletcher hit a quick 30 runs off 15 balls to set the stage for the chase. The inform Chirag played another brilliant unbeaten knock of 30 off 15 balls while Tom Moores made it easy through a breezy unbeaten 38 off just 12 balls. Pune had posted 115 for 3 through Tom Kohler-Cadmore's elegant 48 and Alex Davies's unbeaten 41.

Bangla Tigers raced to the target with eight balls to spare. Pune Devils' opener Cadmore, who hit an unbeaten 61 in his last match against Team Abu Dhabi, continued the same way. He began by hitting Mujeeb Ur Reman's third delivery of the first over for a boundary through the off-side and then lifted the next one for a six over long-off.

Matheesha Pathirana, an eighteen-year-old medium-pacer from Sri Lanka, did not give Cadmore or Kennar Lewis the liberty to hit boundaries. Cadmore made up for it in the third over from Mujeeb by hitting him for a six to long-off and a boundary through the covers to take 14 runs off that over. Karim Janat got the wicket of Lewis, caught at mid-off for 9.

Chasing a run rate of 11.50 needed a steady start. Bangla Tigers started with their aggressive openers Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher. Pakistan's experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir gave away only eight runs in his first over. The second over bowled by Bangladesh's Monir Hossain too yielded only nine runs despite Charles hitting a six over mid-wicket.

In the third over, Amir forced Charles to hit straight to mid-on, for 14. Amir gave away only six runs in that over. Chirag Suri, who had cracked an unbeaten 41 in his last match against Team Abu Dhabi, joined Fletcher. They picked 12 runs off the fourth over from Hardus Viljoen. UAE skipper Ahmed Raza was introduced into the attack for the fifth over.

His teammate and vice-captain Suri hit him for two consecutive boundaries and a six over long on. Bangla Tigers, at the half way mark, were 51 for 1 needing another 64 runs. Fletcher accelerated the run rate by hitting Karan for two consecutive sixes and a boundary but got run out off a direct hit from Kennar Lewis at the batsman's end for 30.

Tom Moores made up for it in the eight over hitting Monir Hossain for three successive sixes and get 23 runs off that over. This tilted the match in Bangla Tigers' way.

Brief scores: Pune Devils: 115/3 (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 48, Alex Davies 41 n.o; Fazal Haque 1-16) lost to Bangla Tigers: 119/2 (Tom Moores 38 n.o., Chirag Suri 30 n.o. Mohammad Amir 1-14) by 8 wickets.