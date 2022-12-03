Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls, Morrisville SAMP register wins, SAMP finish 2nd in table

SAMP have gone on to finish 2nd in the table and will play Qualifier 1 against New York Strikers on Saturday. Eliminator will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators.

Delhi Bulls demolish Chennai Braves:

A devastating bowling spell of 4 wickets for 8 runs from Mohammad Taimur rallied Delhi Bulls to a 31-run victory over The Chennai Braves in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. Delhi Bulls had posted a challenging 119 for 4 in 10 overs. Taimoor's spell resulted in Chennai Braves being able to post only 88 for 7 in 10 overs.

Tom Banton starred for the Bulls with the bat as he scored a 35 off just 17 balls. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rilee Rossouw also had starts with 12 and 26 respectively as the Bulls scored 119 after their full quota of 10 overs.

In reply, Daniel Lawrence batted well for his 45 for the Braves, but they were bamboozled by Mohammad Taimur. The medium pacer picked up the wickets of Kobe Herft, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller and Michael Pepper to choke the Braves as they only managed 88 runs. Despite the win, the Bulls go out of the tournament as they finished 5th in the table. Braves finish the tournament in the 7th position.

Summary:

Delhi Bulls bt Chennai Braves by 31 runs.

Delhi Bulls 119 for 4 in 10 overs (Rilee Rossouw 26, Tom Banton 35, Tim David 22) Chennai Braves 88 for 7 in 10 overs (Dan Lawrence 45, Mitchell Stanley 2/16, Mohammad Taimur 4/8)

Player of the Match: Mohammad Taimur

Morrisville SAMP prevail over Northern Warriors to finish 2nd:

Shimron Hetmyer's big hits and Karim Janat's allround show helped Morrisville Samp Army capture Northern Warriors in the 27th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. Samp Army after restricting Northern Warriors to 117 for 7 won the match by five wickets with nine balls to spare. This win also helped Samp Army finish 2nd in the points table.

Northern Warriors were 4 down for 22 but Adam Hose and Sherfane Rutherford rescued them from there. Rutherford scored 30 while Hose went on to score 54 of just 25 balls to take Warriors to 117 after 10 overs. Dwaine Pretorious and Karim Janat picked up 2 wickets each.

Shimron Hetmyer hammered past the Warriors' bowlers in the chase, scoring 45 runs in just 18 balls that had 5 sixes in it. Hetmyer, with the help of Karim Janat (25) took SAMP closer to the target, and Chamika Karunaratne finished things off with his unbeaten 22 to give SAMP a slot in the top two.

Summary:

Morrisville Samp Army bt Northern Warriors by 5 wickets.

Northern Warriors 117 for 7 in 10 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 30, Adam Hose 54, Dwaine Pretorius 2/22, Karim Janat 2/21) Morrisville Samp Army 119 for 5 in 8.3 overs (Karim Janat 25, Shimron Hetmyer 45, Chamika Karunaratne 22*, Mohammad Irfan 3/19)

Player of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer