Abu Dhabi T10 Full Schedule: Season six will get underway with double header on Nov. 23

Abu Dhabi, Oct. 29: The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to start on November 23. Cricket's fastest format will see a total of eight teams battling it out at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium across 12 action-packed days.
The participating teams are the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, two-time finalists - Delhi Bulls, two debutants for the season - Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers, 2-time champions Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, and The Chennai Braves.
The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15pm and the second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, square up against crowd favorites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30PM.
The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the grand final. The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day's eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.
Source: Media Release
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.