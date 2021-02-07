Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

Electing to bowl first, the Nicholas Pooran-led Warriors took control of the proceedings quickly with Junaid Siddique, who took a four-for the previous night, sending back opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and then Evin Lewis fell victim to Maheesh Theekshana's crafty carrom-ball.

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Northern Warriors hammer Delhi Bulls by 8 wickets in final to lift their second title

The Delhi Bulls lost two more wickets in the space of five deliveries and visibly struggled to connect the bat to the ball. Mohammad Nabi, the highest scorer of the night for the Bulls, tried to anchor the innings but the constant pressure to score made him vulnerable.

The Northern Warriors' Theekshana scalped the prized wickets of Ravi Bopara and Dwayne Bravo as the Bulls could only post a paltry 81/9 in 10 overs.

In the chase, apart from Nicholas Pooran's early dismissal, there was nothing much to celebrate in the entire innings for the Bulls. The Northern Warriors kept cruising to the target without taking any risks, knowing all too well that the target was within reach.

Here's the full list of award winners, stats and records from the T10 League:

Player of the Match: Maheesh Theekshana (Warriors)

Player of the Tournament: Nicholas Pooran (Warriors)

UAE Batsman of Tournament: Sohail Akhtar (Qalandars)

UAE Player of the Tournament: Muhammad Waseem (Warriors)

Bowler of the Tournament: Chris Jordan (Qalandars)

Most Runs: Tom Kohler (Pune Devils) - 206

Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran - 22

Most Fours: Sohail Akhtar - 22

Highest Score: Nicholas Pooran - 89 of 26 balls

Most Fifties: Muhammad Waseem - 2

Most Ducks: Sunil Narine - 3

Most Wickets: Jamie Overton (Abu Dhabi) - 12

Total Runs Scored in the Tournament: 6269

Total Number of Sixes: 356

Total Number of Fours: 547

Highest Run Scorer: Sohail Akhtar - 248

Total Wickets Fell in the Tournament: 242

Best Bowling Figures: Fabian Allen (Warriors) - 4/13

Total Balls Bowled: 3456

Total Dot Balls: 1048

Total Catches: 171

Total Run-outs: 16

Most Catches: Rovman Powell (Warriors) - 6