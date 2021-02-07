Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

New Delhi, February 7: The Northern Warriors won the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020-21 as they defeated Delhi Bulls by 8 wickets in the final by to claim their second title at Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium on Saturday (February 7). Chasing a target of 82 runs, Warriors reached home quite comfortably with eight balls to spare and were crowned the champions.
Electing to bowl first, the Nicholas Pooran-led Warriors took control of the proceedings quickly with Junaid Siddique, who took a four-for the previous night, sending back opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and then Evin Lewis fell victim to Maheesh Theekshana's crafty carrom-ball.
Abu Dhabi T10 League: Northern Warriors hammer Delhi Bulls by 8 wickets in final to lift their second title
The Delhi Bulls lost two more wickets in the space of five deliveries and visibly struggled to connect the bat to the ball. Mohammad Nabi, the highest scorer of the night for the Bulls, tried to anchor the innings but the constant pressure to score made him vulnerable.
The Northern Warriors' Theekshana scalped the prized wickets of Ravi Bopara and Dwayne Bravo as the Bulls could only post a paltry 81/9 in 10 overs.
In the chase, apart from Nicholas Pooran's early dismissal, there was nothing much to celebrate in the entire innings for the Bulls. The Northern Warriors kept cruising to the target without taking any risks, knowing all too well that the target was within reach.
Here's the full list of award winners, stats and records from the T10 League:
Player of the Match: Maheesh Theekshana (Warriors)
Player of the Tournament: Nicholas Pooran (Warriors)
UAE Batsman of Tournament: Sohail Akhtar (Qalandars)
UAE Player of the Tournament: Muhammad Waseem (Warriors)
Bowler of the Tournament: Chris Jordan (Qalandars)
Most Runs: Tom Kohler (Pune Devils) - 206
Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran - 22
Most Fours: Sohail Akhtar - 22
Highest Score: Nicholas Pooran - 89 of 26 balls
Most Fifties: Muhammad Waseem - 2
Most Ducks: Sunil Narine - 3
Most Wickets: Jamie Overton (Abu Dhabi) - 12
Total Runs Scored in the Tournament: 6269
Total Number of Sixes: 356
Total Number of Fours: 547
Highest Run Scorer: Sohail Akhtar - 248
Total Wickets Fell in the Tournament: 242
Best Bowling Figures: Fabian Allen (Warriors) - 4/13
Total Balls Bowled: 3456
Total Dot Balls: 1048
Total Catches: 171
Total Run-outs: 16
Most Catches: Rovman Powell (Warriors) - 6
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.