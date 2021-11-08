Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Full Schedule, Format, Timings, TV Channels, Live Streaming, Ticket booking details

Tickets can be snapped up by fans for as little as AED 10. Tickets for the entirety of the tournament go on sale via Q-tickets on November 9, with a wide variety of both individual, family seats and pods and corporate hospitality options.

Fans Entry Rules:

As has been the case during the successful hosting of both the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, fans will be required to show a negative PCR test within 96 hours of the start of the game they are attending, alongside a green status on the AL HOSN app.

Abu Dhabi T10 Chairman and Owner, Shaji ul Mulk said: "We can't wait to get started with another thrilling edition of the cricket's fastest format and to witness some of the best players in the world here in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 promises to deliver a thrilling two weeks of cricketing action and we are excited to welcome back UAE cricket fans to the stadium as we close out a historic cricketing calendar in the country."

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket added: "The quality of both the players and teams get better every year, making the Abu Dhabi T10 stronger with each edition. As a result, we're able to continue delivering on the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's vision of hosting and promoting world-class sporting events, within the safest bio parameters."

Venue:

All the matches will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The first game of the day will start at 6 pm local time.

In the first match of opening day, England duo Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan represent the current two-time champions against a Delhi Bulls side that contains the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.

The second match on day one pits home side Team Abu Dhabi against the Bangla Tigers from 8 pm, with both teams looking to get off to the perfect start as they search for a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Team Abu Dhabi's squad also includes West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers feature iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in their ranks.

Day two (November 20) then kicks off the first of four-triple header matchdays during the league stage as Yusuf Pathan will add his wealth of experience to The Chennai Braves against a Deccan Gladiators outfit with Andre Russell in their ranks from 4 pm.

In total, there will be 35 matches played across the 15 days of competition at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with each team playing each other twice before the top four sides advance to the qualifiers on December 3.

Format & play-offs rules:

From there, the teams in first and second place in the group stage will feature in a qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of that first qualifier will then get a second chance to reach the showpiece by facing the winner of the day's eliminator between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth place playoff will get underway on December 4 from 6 pm before the final starts at 8 pm to crown this year's champion.

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi).

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV

Here's the full schedule of Abu Dhabi T10 season 5:

Day 1 - 19th November

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls - 6 pm

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers - 8 pm

Day 2 - 20th November

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves - 4 pm

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi - 6 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers - 8 pm

Day 3 - 21st November

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators - 4 pm

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves - 6 pm

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors - 8 pm

Day 4 - 22nd November

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls - 6 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi - 8 pm

Day 5 - 23rd November

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators - 6 pm

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves - 6 pm

Day 6 - 24th November

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi - 6 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors - 8 pm

Day 7 - 25th November

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators - 6 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors - 8 pm

Day 8 - 26th November

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi - 6 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators - 8 pm

Day 9 - 27th November

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors - 4 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers - 6 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators - 8 pm

Day 10 - 28th November

Team Abu Dhabi vs The Chennai Braves - 4 pm

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors - 6 pm

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls - 8 pm

Day 11 - 29th November

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi - 6 pm

Northern Warriors vs The Chennai Braves - 8 pm

Day 12 - 1st December

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers - 6 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls - 8 pm

Day 13 - 2nd December

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers - 6 pm

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls - 8 pm

Day 14 - 3rd December

Qualifier 1 - 4 pm

Eliminator - 6 pm

Qualifier 2 - 8 pm

Day 15 - 4th December

3rd Place Match - 6 pm

THE FINAL - 8 pm