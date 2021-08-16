Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: T10 league to begin on November 19

By

Abu Dhabi, August 16: The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 which is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Abu Dhabi will reportedly be premiered live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio TV.

The 8 teams that will be a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 represent 20 nations and include cricketing legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and many more.

Facilitated by India's largest sports management firm RISE Worldwide, Viacom18's multi-year partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 will further enhance cricketing action in India. The tournament will have 90 mins of fast-paced cricketainment over 34 matches.

The sporting extravaganza is sanctioned by ICC and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board. Fans across India will now be able to experience Season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10, wherein cricketing icons battle it out for the elusive title.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is a unique, high-intensity tournament, that has created a niche and established its mark in the global sporting calendar. The format will have 8 participating teams, each representing a region from the subcontinent. The team comprises Delhi Bulls, Pune Devils, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Qalandars, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 20:09 [IST]
