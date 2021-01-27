Abu Dhabi T10: "Looking forward to playing with Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan and Tom Banton," says Ben Dunk

The 33-year-old expressed that he is looking forward to playing with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in the Abu Dhabi T10.

"Shahid Afridi is an amazing cricketer and he'll have an amazing legacy. I have grown up watching Shahid Afridi. He just keeps going and going. And he's still playing cricket as well as he ever has. I am really looking forward to him. I have watched him for a long period, so I am looking forward to seeing him up close and watch how he goes about it."

Dunk added that he is looking forward to playing with English players Chris Jordan and Tom Banton as well, "Chris Jordan is a wonderful bowler, who has played all over the world and he has taken the most wickets in T20Is for England so I am looking forward to playing with him. Tom Banton is a young guy, who is making his mark on the game. We have got a host of players, who have performed well in T20 cricket."

The Australian further expressed that he is very excited to play in the T10 format this week, "I am excited about the format that we are playing this week in T10. I think there's certainly space for it and room for it in the calendar. I just think that the more cricket we have, the better it is. It doesn't really matter what format of the game the kids fall in love with. The more important thing is that the kids are seeing it and falling in love with the game."

The Qalandars will take on Pune Devils in their first match of the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 on 29 January 2021.

Source: Media Release