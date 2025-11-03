Cricket ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 19:22 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Kabul, Nov 3: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that Head Coach Jonathan Trott will conclude his tenure following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February. The move marks the end of a significant and proud era for Afghanistan cricket as the Board begins planning for the next chapter in its long-term strategy.

Trott, who took charge of the Afghanistan National Team in 2022, played a vital role in shaping the side into one of the most competitive and disciplined teams on the global stage.

Under his leadership, Afghanistan registered historic victories against top-ranked teams, produced consistent performances in ICC tournaments, and further cemented their position as one of the most respected emerging cricketing nations. The Afghanistan side made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, their best-ever performance in an ICC tournament, under the former English cricketer's watch.

The ACB, in a post on X, acknowledged Trott's contribution with heartfelt gratitude, recognising his role in nurturing talent and instilling professionalism within the national setup.

ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf, expressed his appreciation, saying, "On behalf of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, I extend our sincere gratitude to Jonathan Trott for his dedicated service and the professionalism he brought to our national team. His efforts have supported a crucial period in the development of Afghanistan cricket, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors."

ACB CEO, Naseeb Khan, added, "Jonathan has played an important role in our journey, helping our players grow in confidence and compete against the world's strongest sides. As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, this transition is part of our broader plan to take Afghanistan cricket to its next level."

Reflecting on his time with the team, Jonathan Trott said, "It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead."

The ACB also confirmed that the process of appointing a new head coach will commence after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, as part of its strategic vision for long-term growth and performance consistency.

Meanwhile, the ACB extended its heartfelt thanks to Andrew Puttick, whose tenure as Batting Coach concludes on December 31, 2025.

Puttick, who joined the setup in January 2024, played a key role in refining the batting unit's technical and mental approach. His calm presence, professionalism, and deep understanding of the game were instrumental in helping Afghan batters deliver crucial performances across formats.

In its statement, the ACB noted, "Andrew's contributions have left a lasting positive impact on our players and the coaching unit. We sincerely thank him for his service, passion, and devotion to Afghanistan cricket and wish him the best in his future coaching journey."