Sydney, October 31: Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist said uncapped gloveman Alex Carey may jump ahead of the pack and win a spot for the Ashes.

South Australian Carey is in a three-way battle with incumbent Test 'keeper Matthew Wade and his predecessor Peter Nevill for the first of five Tests against England, starting on November 23, reported cricket.com.au.

"Not really, I'm hearing a big push for Carey from South Australia," Gilchrist told SEN's The Run Home.

"I've got declare I've never seen him 'keep. I've seen a couple of highlights of his and he looks brilliant.

"All word is that is he's a very, very tidy 'keeper, very solid and a very solid, without being spectacular in terms of the results he's produced, with the bat.

"He's slightly younger than the others ... I believe he's a very hard worker and a top team man and a good guy to have around.

"I'm probably starting to think that it's more likely that (selectors) might say 'OK youngster, you're in'."

"I think they were hasty getting rid of Nevill (last year)," Gilchrist said.

"But now that they've got Wade in there, he's had six Test matches in the subcontinent, the poor bloke.

"That's the hardest spot to keep and bat, so he's probably owed a few games back in these conditions to show what he can do."