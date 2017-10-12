Adam Zampa recollects the night of horror

Bengaluru, October 12: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa said the incident in which a rock smashed the window of the team's bus on Tuesday (October 10) at Guwahati was 'pretty scary.'

Zampa said: "I had my headphones on quite loud and was looking towards the other side of the bus. I just heard this loud bang. It was a pretty scary five seconds or so.

"Our security guard mentioned quite quickly that it might have been a rock. It was a pretty scary incident. You never want those things to happen. It was disappointing.

Shameful: Stone thrown at Australian team bus in Guwahati on the way to hotel

"I think everyone was alright. I think after what happened in Bangladesh with the rock as well, no one was too rattled. It was dealt with quite well, I think.

"Guwahati doesn't get much cricket as it is so for one person to do that and to spoil it for the rest of the Indian fans, it's pretty disappointing."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, a minister for the state government of Assam offered his apologies.

The Assam Cricket Association, who were hosting their first international match in seven years, has said arrests were made following the incident

Australia had won the match by eight wickets to level the three-match T20 series at 1-1.

The third match - and final fixture of a month-long tour - takes place in Hyderabad on Friday (October 13).