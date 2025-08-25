Bruno Guimaraes Asserts Newcastle's Midfield Trio Is Among The Best In The Premier League

Cricket Gulf Giants Unveil New Coaching Team Ahead Of UAE ILT20 Season 4 Auction

Adani Sportsline's Gulf Giants have appointed Jonathan Trott as Head Coach, supported by Shane Bond and others, ahead of the UAE ILT20 Season 4 Auction. This strategic move aims to enhance team performance and nurture talent.

By Mykhel Team
Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Adani Sportsline's Gulf Giants have revealed their new coaching team ahead of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 auction. This revamped lineup aims to strengthen their pursuit of the championship title.

Jonathan Trott, a former England cricketer known for his technical prowess, will lead as Head Coach. Trott has previously guided Afghanistan to notable performances in international tournaments.

Trott expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Gulf Giants, stating, "The Gulf Giants have quickly become one of the ILT20's most successful teams. My goal is to empower players to excel and help shape a championship-winning squad through the first-ever ILT20 Auction." His leadership is expected to bring significant expertise and strategy to the team.

Shane Bond, a renowned New Zealand pacer with over 120 international matches under his belt, joins as Bowling Coach. Bond's extensive coaching experience includes roles with New Zealand's national team and various T20 franchises. He shares Trott's vision, saying, "The team's ambition is clear. I'm excited to sharpen our bowling attack and make a decisive impact this season."

Andrew Puttick from South Africa takes on the role of Batting Coach. With nearly 17,000 first-class runs and previous coaching stints with Afghanistan, South Africa, and Pakistan, Puttick brings valuable insights into player development. He remarked, "It’s an honour to work in a setup that values player development. I’m eager to contribute to our collective success."

The fielding department will be overseen by Jamie Troughton, another former England cricketer. Nick Lee returns as Strength & Conditioning Coach after working with teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Their combined efforts aim to enhance the team's overall performance.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer at Adani Sportsline, commented on the appointments: "We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of cricketing minds. Their experience and shared values will be pivotal in taking the Gulf Giants to new heights." The focus remains on nurturing talent within a growth-oriented environment.

Squad Composition

The Gulf Giants have retained key players such as Aayan Khan and Blessing Muzarabani while adding new talents like Azmatullah Omarzai and Moeen Ali. This blend of experienced players and fresh signings aims to create a balanced squad capable of competing at high levels.

Adani Sportsline serves as the sports division of the Adani Group, which operates across various sectors including energy and infrastructure. Established in 2019, Adani Sportsline focuses on promoting sports at grassroots levels in India while fostering globally competitive opportunities for emerging athletes.