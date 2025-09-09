Ronaldo Remains Hungry To Be The Best, According To Coach Roberto Martinez

Cricket AFG vs HK Head To Head Record, Stats & Results in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 10:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

AFG vs HK Head To Head: Rashid Khan's side enter the Asia Cup opener still recovering from their defeat to Pakistan in the UAE T20I Tri-Series final. Their batting lineup crumbled under pressure that night, but the squad still boasts several proven match-winners.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be expected to set the tone with an aggressive start, while Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal are likely to anchor the innings.

In the middle order, Azmatullah Omarzai provides the power-hitting edge, complemented by the experience and composure of veterans Mohammad Nabi and Rashid himself. With the ball, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be central to exploiting Abu Dhabi's tricky, two-paced wicket.

For Hong Kong, this marks a return to Asia Cup action after missing the 2023 edition, and they'll be eager to make an impression. Their batting threat is led by the explosive Babar Hayat, while Anshuman Rath offers stability in the middle order. Zeeshan Ali, one of their most dependable T20I scorers, also carries significant responsibility.

With the ball, skipper Yasim Murtaza will spearhead the attack, supported by seasoned campaigners Aizaz Khan and Ehsan Khan. To topple Afghanistan, Hong Kong will need a collective performance with their senior players stepping up simultaneously.

AFG vs HK Head to Head Record in T20Is

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have faced each other five times in T20Is, with Afghanistan leading the head-to-head 3-2. However, Hong Kong's two wins prove they are capable of upsetting the odds on their day.

AFG vs HK Pitch Report- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch generally offers an even contest between bat and ball. Once settled, batters can score freely, but both pacers and spinners tend to find assistance in the early stages. Since chasing has often proven more straightforward at this venue, skippers winning the toss are expected to opt for bowling first and rely on their batting line-up to seal the game under lights.

AFG Record At Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Afghanistan have competed in 15 T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and have won on most occasions as they have 11 wins under their belt.

HK Record At Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Hong Kong, on the other have played 10 T20Is at this very venue and have won just three matches.

AFG vs HK Head-To-Head At Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Afghanistan have Hong Kong have played only once at this venue back in Nov 2015, where the Hong Kong side claimed victory by a margin of 4 wickets.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Records and Stats in T20Is

Total Matches: 68

Wins Batting First: 29

Wins Chasing: 39

First T20I: 10 February 2010

Most Recent T20I: 29 September 2024

Matches Won After Winning Toss: 35 (51.47%)

Matches Won After Losing Toss: 33 (48.53%)

Highest Individual Score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE), 14 April 2017

Best Bowling Figures: 4/13 - C. A. Young (Ireland), 26 October 2019

Highest Team Total: 225/7 - Ireland vs Afghanistan, 30 November 2013

Lowest Team Total: 84 - Bangladesh vs South Africa, 2 November 2021

Highest Successful Chase: 174/2 - South Africa vs Ireland, 27 September 202