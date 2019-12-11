Afghanistan Cricket Board reappoints Asghar Afghan as captain across all formats; Rashid Khan to be his deputy

Afghan was controversially sacked as the skipper of the side ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a move that didn't go down well with the players as Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan publically criticised the board's decision.

The ACB appointed Rahmat Shah as the Test skipper, Gulbadin Naib was named the ODI captain, while Rashid was declared to lead the T20I side.

As per the decision by ACB Top management , Senior player Asghar Afghan is reappointed as team Afghanistan's Captain across formats. — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 11, 2019

However, the Afghanistan team's performance has been disappointing ever since. They lost all their nine matches in the World Cup, forcing the board to appoint Rashid as the captain in all the formats. But the team's performance didn't improve much as they defeated West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series but were defeated 3-0 in the ODI series and also suffered a humiliating defeat in the one-off Test.

The dip in the team's performance has forced the ACB to reappoint the 32-year-old as the captain of the side. ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai in a press conference officially announced the reappointment of the senior player as the captain while Rashid Khan who will now serve as vice-captain.

Under Asghar's leadership, Afghanistan became a Full Member of the International Cricket Council and secured their maiden Test win against Ireland in Dehradun last month. The 32-year-old Asghar has represented Afghanistan in 111 ODIs, 66 T20 Internationals and 4 Test matches.